Scottish Government
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Tackling loneliness
Funding boost for organisations bringing people together.
Projects supporting people most at risk of social isolation and loneliness have had their funding extended until March 2027.
A total of £1.05 million will help 52 organisations provide group and community activities, warm spaces, and opportunities for people to come together for a meal or other activities, aimed at older people, carers, disabled people and young parents.
This includes the Grampian Hospitals Art Trust providing arts and crafts to patients and their loved ones, Down’s Syndrome Scotland to support their social activities, such as last week’s summer prom for children and families, and the Big Hearts Community Trust in Edinburgh to host gatherings for older people and carers.
Marking the end of Loneliness Awareness Week, Equalities Minister Simita Kumar recently said:
“Loneliness can affect anyone and the cost-of-living crisis has increased isolation for many, including young people, carers and disabled people.
“Our funding will allow organisations to extend their projects, keeping people connected during this challenging time.
“I thank the organisations who are providing this vital support to people across Scotland, ensuring that people feel warmth and connection in their communities and can access important support networks.”
Background
Launched in August 2023, funding through the Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund will culminate in March 2027 with over £3.8 million having been invested and at least 20,000 people supported.
Grampian Hospitals Art Trust
Art and social activities for people in NHS settings
Grampian Society for the Blind, operating as North East Sensory Services (NESS)
Social groups and activities for people with a visual impairment
Mearns & Coastal Healthy Living Network
Health, wellbeing and social activities for older people
Cowal Elderly Befrienders SCIO
Befriending and social activities for older people, people with dementia
Helensburgh Lunch Club
Lunch club for older people
North Argyll Carers Centre
Social activities indoors/outdoors for unpaid carers (young and older). Intergenerational elements
Parent to Parent Ltd
Peer social support groups for parents
Cumnock Juniors Community Enterprise
Walking football for older people
Contact Point in East Dunbartonshire SCIO
Social club and café for older people, disabled people and those with long term health conditions
Carers Link East Dunbartonshire
Café and social outings for carers
Home-Start East Lothian
Volunteer befriending for isolated families
Our Community Kitchen
Lunches and activities for older people, disabled people and those with mental health conditions
Stepping Out
Range of indoor and outdoor activities for people with mental health conditions
Big Hearts Community Trust
Social gatherings and activities for older people and carers. Volunteering.
Edinburgh Tool Library
Group build project and volunteering for people from the LGBT+ community
Pilmeny Development Project
Creative arts, health and wellbeing activities and refreshments for older people
Pilton Community Health Project
Social indoor and outdoor activities for men and women
Care for Carers
Small group breaks for unpaid carers
The Living Memory Association
Range of group activities for health and wellbeing for older people
Denny Community Support Group
Range of indoor and outdoor social and group activities for older, younger, families, recovery.
Freedom Of Mind Community Choir
Choir singing
Abbey Church of Dunfermline
Creative arts for people with dementia
Fife Society for the Blind aka Seescape
Befriending, group sessions and drop ins for people with a visual impairment
The Linda Tremble Foundation (trading as SupportED)
1:1 befriending and support groups for people with eating disorders
Easthall Residents Association
Men, women and single mothers (3 groups) - a range of indoor and outdoor activities
Gilded Lily Inspiring Enterprise CIC
Craft and chat for women (BAME, refugee, asylum)
Maryhill Integration Network
Choir for women of all backgrounds
The Urban Roots Initiative
Lunch club for older people
The Well Multi-Cultural Resource Centre
1:1 support, toddler parent groups, ESOL, lunches and activities for women and children
Woodlands Community Development Trust
Community café, activities, information, cooking for all age groups
Glasgow Association for Mental Health
Wellbeing and social activities for young people aged 16-25 with mental health conditions
Glasgow Disability Alliance
Digital connections for disabled people
Home-Start Glasgow South
Community club for parents/carers with young families
British Deaf Association
Providing information and support to the deaf community, online and in person
Project Ability
Creative arts for disabled people
Down's Syndrome Scotland
Social face to face activities for people with Downs Syndrome
The National Autistic Society
Online and face to face group sessions for people with autism
ENABLE Scotland
Community based (indoor and outdoor) activities for people with a learning disability
Good Morning Project Limited (known as Good Morning Service)
Telephone befriending for older people
Caithness Voluntary Group
Befriending; mens group for older, disabled adults
Inverness Foodstuff
Social lunches for homeless and other vulnerable people
Merkinch Partnership Ltd
Developing a working group with lived experience to support others affected by SIAL
Scottish Men's Sheds Association
Develop and support Mens Sheds across the Highlands and Islands
Inverkip Community Initiative
Community resource for a range of groups; access to chat, tea/coffee, internet, jobs information and signposting
Tagsa Uibhist
Training, community walks and community social events for older people affected by dementia.
Cunninghame MS Drop-In Centre
Social lunches, activities and trips for people with MS
Beith Community Development Trust
Telephone befriending and social get togethers for older people
Lanarkshire Association for Mental Health (LAMH)
Wellbeing activity classes for people with mental health conditions and older people, disabled people.
Sanday Afternoon Club
Community meals, activities and outings for older people
Letham4All SCIO
Community groups and activities for older people, parents with young children, young people
Lochside Neighbourhood Group
Social meals and activities/info for older people with low income
Forth Community Resource Centre Steering Group
Activity cafés for older people, living on own, carers
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/tackling-loneliness/
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