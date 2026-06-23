Tackling loneliness

Funding boost for organisations bringing people together.

Projects supporting people most at risk of social isolation and loneliness have had their funding extended until March 2027.

A total of £1.05 million will help 52 organisations provide group and community activities, warm spaces, and opportunities for people to come together for a meal or other activities, aimed at older people, carers, disabled people and young parents.

This includes the Grampian Hospitals Art Trust providing arts and crafts to patients and their loved ones, Down’s Syndrome Scotland to support their social activities, such as last week’s summer prom for children and families, and the Big Hearts Community Trust in Edinburgh to host gatherings for older people and carers.

Marking the end of Loneliness Awareness Week, Equalities Minister Simita Kumar recently said:

“Loneliness can affect anyone and the cost-of-living crisis has increased isolation for many, including young people, carers and disabled people. “Our funding will allow organisations to extend their projects, keeping people connected during this challenging time. “I thank the organisations who are providing this vital support to people across Scotland, ensuring that people feel warmth and connection in their communities and can access important support networks.”

Background

Launched in August 2023, funding through the Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund will culminate in March 2027 with over £3.8 million having been invested and at least 20,000 people supported.

Grampian Hospitals Art Trust

Art and social activities for people in NHS settings

Grampian Society for the Blind, operating as North East Sensory Services (NESS)

Social groups and activities for people with a visual impairment

Mearns & Coastal Healthy Living Network

Health, wellbeing and social activities for older people

Cowal Elderly Befrienders SCIO

Befriending and social activities for older people, people with dementia

Helensburgh Lunch Club

Lunch club for older people

North Argyll Carers Centre

Social activities indoors/outdoors for unpaid carers (young and older). Intergenerational elements

Parent to Parent Ltd

Peer social support groups for parents

Cumnock Juniors Community Enterprise

Walking football for older people

Contact Point in East Dunbartonshire SCIO

Social club and café for older people, disabled people and those with long term health conditions

Carers Link East Dunbartonshire

Café and social outings for carers

Home-Start East Lothian

Volunteer befriending for isolated families

Our Community Kitchen

Lunches and activities for older people, disabled people and those with mental health conditions

Stepping Out

Range of indoor and outdoor activities for people with mental health conditions

Big Hearts Community Trust

Social gatherings and activities for older people and carers. Volunteering.

Edinburgh Tool Library

Group build project and volunteering for people from the LGBT+ community

Pilmeny Development Project

Creative arts, health and wellbeing activities and refreshments for older people

Pilton Community Health Project

Social indoor and outdoor activities for men and women

Care for Carers

Small group breaks for unpaid carers

The Living Memory Association

Range of group activities for health and wellbeing for older people

Denny Community Support Group

Range of indoor and outdoor social and group activities for older, younger, families, recovery.

Freedom Of Mind Community Choir

Choir singing

Abbey Church of Dunfermline

Creative arts for people with dementia

Fife Society for the Blind aka Seescape

Befriending, group sessions and drop ins for people with a visual impairment

The Linda Tremble Foundation (trading as SupportED)

1:1 befriending and support groups for people with eating disorders

Easthall Residents Association

Men, women and single mothers (3 groups) - a range of indoor and outdoor activities

Gilded Lily Inspiring Enterprise CIC

Craft and chat for women (BAME, refugee, asylum)

Maryhill Integration Network

Choir for women of all backgrounds

The Urban Roots Initiative

Lunch club for older people

The Well Multi-Cultural Resource Centre

1:1 support, toddler parent groups, ESOL, lunches and activities for women and children

Woodlands Community Development Trust

Community café, activities, information, cooking for all age groups

Glasgow Association for Mental Health

Wellbeing and social activities for young people aged 16-25 with mental health conditions

Glasgow Disability Alliance

Digital connections for disabled people

Home-Start Glasgow South

Community club for parents/carers with young families

British Deaf Association

Providing information and support to the deaf community, online and in person

Project Ability

Creative arts for disabled people

Down's Syndrome Scotland

Social face to face activities for people with Downs Syndrome

The National Autistic Society

Online and face to face group sessions for people with autism

ENABLE Scotland

Community based (indoor and outdoor) activities for people with a learning disability

Good Morning Project Limited (known as Good Morning Service)

Telephone befriending for older people

Caithness Voluntary Group

Befriending; mens group for older, disabled adults

Inverness Foodstuff

Social lunches for homeless and other vulnerable people

Merkinch Partnership Ltd

Developing a working group with lived experience to support others affected by SIAL

Scottish Men's Sheds Association

Develop and support Mens Sheds across the Highlands and Islands

Inverkip Community Initiative

Community resource for a range of groups; access to chat, tea/coffee, internet, jobs information and signposting

Tagsa Uibhist

Training, community walks and community social events for older people affected by dementia.

Cunninghame MS Drop-In Centre

Social lunches, activities and trips for people with MS

Beith Community Development Trust

Telephone befriending and social get togethers for older people

Lanarkshire Association for Mental Health (LAMH)

Wellbeing activity classes for people with mental health conditions and older people, disabled people.

Sanday Afternoon Club

Community meals, activities and outings for older people

Letham4All SCIO

Community groups and activities for older people, parents with young children, young people

Lochside Neighbourhood Group

Social meals and activities/info for older people with low income

Forth Community Resource Centre Steering Group

Activity cafés for older people, living on own, carers