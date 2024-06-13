WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Tackling obesity and gambling can lead to health improvements and ease strain on NHS
Action to prevent obesity and gambling addiction can have a huge impact on improving people's health.
Responding to NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard’s speech at ConfedExpo 2024 in Manchester Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said:
“Amanda is right to highlight that we need to decide what kind of society, and therefore what kind of NHS, we want. Do we keep just providing very expensive treatments to preventable problems or make an effort to tackle the sources of these issues head on?
“Since the NHS was founded a number of simple changes to improve people’s health have already been made – such as removing lead from petrol and banning smoking in public places. Diabetes, obesity and gambling, including on unregulated cryptocurrency markets, are issues that if tackled can have a huge impact on improving people’s health and take some of the strain off the NHS.
“That is why we have been calling on whichever party forms the next government to commit to a cross-government health improvement mission to work towards building a healthier nation. This should focus on promoting health and wellbeing, reducing inequalities, tackling the wider determinants of health and supporting the public to be active partners in their own health. Part of this must look at tackling preventable health problems caused by issues such as smoking, obesity and problem gambling.
“The incoming government faces some key decisions on capital and estates, public health, prevention, and of course, social care. Our members have repeatedly told us that increasing capital to repair crumbling estates and replace out of date equipment is the most important thing to unlocking more productivity. Addressing problems in social care will also help ease bottlenecks in the urgent and emergency care system.
“Lastly, we agree that the NHS needs well-trained and supported managers who are accountable for the decisions they make. We look forward to working with NHSE as it develops its plans for a new code of practice for all managers and leaders.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Number of children with special needs reaches record levels highlighting urgency of SEND reform – LGA13/06/2024 16:05:00
The number of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) receiving support from councils has reached a record high, new figures published today reveal.
CBI responds to 2024 Labour Manifesto13/06/2024 15:10:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO, responds to 2024 Labour Manifesto
Ibec - CBI Northern Ireland All-Island Economy conference to discuss new opportunities to maximise economic benefits from cross-border cooperation13/06/2024 14:05:00
Business leaders and stakeholders from across the island will gather in Dundalk today for the annual Ibec-CBI Northern Ireland All-Island Economy Conference to consider shared policy concerns including energy, infrastructure, investment and the All-Island labour market.
CIPD Good Work Index 2024 shows that workplace conflict puts strain on job quality for estimated eight million UK workers13/06/2024 12:20:00
The CIPD is calling for employers to focus on line management training and address the underlying causes of conflict.
NHS Confederation - Next government should commit to halving healthy life expectancy gap13/06/2024 11:25:00
Matthew Taylor addresses delegates at NHS ConfedExpo in Manchester on what the next government must do to improve the health of the nation.
CIPD - Robust pay growth despite a cooling labour market provides election campaign backdrop12/06/2024 16:25:00
The big challenges of the next decade such as net zero and public service provision will require a focus on the workforce
UNICEF - Almost 3,000 malnourished children at risk of “dying before their families’ eyes” as Rafah offensive disconnects them from treatment12/06/2024 15:25:00
Displacement, attacks on health, and dismal humanitarian access exacerbate the already desperate nutrition situation for Gaza’s children
UNICEF - Ukraine’s recovery is dependent on the recovery of children’s education12/06/2024 14:25:00
Ukraine’s recovery is dependent on the recovery of children’s education
CBI responds to the latest monthly GDP data for April - June 202412/06/2024 13:25:00
Ben Jones, Lead Economist, CBI responds to the latest monthly GDP data for April - June 2024