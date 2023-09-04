Tackling poverty and growing the economy

First Minister to publish first Programme for Government.

Plans to reduce poverty, deliver economic growth, tackle climate change and provide high quality public services will be central to First Minister Humza Yousaf’s first Programme for Government, which will be published this week.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, First Minister Humza Yousaf will outline how his government will make key anti-poverty and pro-growth investments to help deliver three national missions – equality, opportunity and community – that collectively will help build a better, greener and more prosperous Scotland.

The 2023-24 Programme for Government will detail how the Scottish Government will build upon key partnerships – including the Verity House agreement with local authorities and the New Deal for Business – to deliver a wellbeing economy that boosts economic growth to provide high-quality public services, and has well-paid and fair jobs at its heart.

Speaking ahead of delivering his first Programme for Government, First Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday said:

“It is the honour of my life to serve Scotland as First Minister. I am determined to make Scotland a country where people, communities and businesses can reach their full potential, creating a better future for everyone. “This is my first Programme for Government, and in the days ahead I will outline the ambitious plans my government has for the people of Scotland – plans which are focused on reducing poverty, delivering growth, helping to tackle climate change and providing high quality public services. “These are the areas that matter most to people, communities and businesses across the country. We are in a cost of living crisis that is impacting the most vulnerable in our society the most - communities which have been suffering at the hands of UK Government cuts for too long. “The government I lead will continue to focus on protecting our public services and improving the support we provide to help build a stronger economy and a fairer society. That ambition is the only way we can deliver real, positive change for people right across the country.”

Background

The 2023-24 Programme for Government will be published alongside the First Minister’s statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday 5 September.

This Programme for Government will build on the prospectus paper, ‘New Leadership - A Fresh Start’. This was published in April, shortly after the First Minister was appointed, and set out his three national missions: equality, opportunity and community.