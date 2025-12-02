Tackling pyrotechnics at football matches

Consultation on Football Banning Orders.

Views are being sought on whether the law on Football Banning Orders (FBOs) should be updated to crack down on pyrotechnics use and other forms of football-related disorder.

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown has launched a public consultation seeking views and evidence on the legislation around FBOs and whether it needs to be improved so it meets current needs.

FBOs are court orders that prevent individuals from attending all regulated matches in the UK, and they can be imposed for engaging in violence or disorder. The consultation will explore whether extending the reach of FBOs could be an effective deterrent against disorder such as pyrotechnics misuse, online abuse and other emerging challenges associated with the game.

The consultation was informed by an expert group including football authorities and justice agencies, set up by the Scottish Government last year.

Ms Brown yesterday said:

“Football fans are passionate about the sport, supporting their club and of course our national team. The vast majority of supporters are well-behaved and want to enjoy football safely. However, the behaviour of a small minority can put others at risk and spoil their enjoyment of the game and have consequences for the football club. Whilst we have significantly strengthened the law to tackle pyrotechnic misuse in recent years, so that those who carry fireworks and flares into football stadia can face fines and up to six months in prison, pyrotechnic misuse at games remains an issue. “The legislation governing Football Banning Orders in Scotland was introduced in 2006, when the use of flares at matches and harmful social media behaviour associated with the game were much less common. While FBOs can already be imposed on conviction for pyrotechnics offences that involve violence or disorder, we want to hear from people whether the law needs to change so these orders could be used more widely for pyrotechnics possession and misuse - ultimately to become a more effective deterrent and keep people safe. “We have worked with football authorities, fans’ groups and justice partners on this consultation and I would encourage anyone with an interest to give their views.”

Alan Marshall, Chair of the Football Safety Officers Association Scotland, yesterday said:

“The Football Safety Officers Association Scotland welcomes the launch of this consultation. “Safety officers across the country see first-hand the evolving challenges in ensuring a safe environment at football matches, including the increased misuse of pyrotechnics, which are illegal and becoming a bigger issue at football matches across Europe. “Football Banning Orders are an important tool in helping prevent disorder, and to help stop the actions of a small number of supporters negatively impacting the experience of law-abiding football fans. It is appropriate that the legislation is reviewed to reflect modern realities.”

Background

Membership of the expert group is made up of representation from the Scottish Professional Football League and Scottish Football Association, Football Safety Officers Association, Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, Police Scotland, British Transport Police, Scottish Government.

An FBO can be applied to prohibit a person from attending any regulated football match in the United Kingdom for up to 10 years. An FBO can be imposed on a person over 16 years if they are convicted of an offence that involved them engaging in violence or disorder related to a football match.

Courts can impose an FBO on conviction for an offence instead of, or in addition to, a sentence. The court must be satisfied that the offence involved engaging in violence or disorder related to a football match. The court must also be satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to believe that making the order would help to prevent violence or disorder at or in connection with any football matches.

The legislation also provides for an FBO to be imposed against an individual by a court on summary application by police if the sheriff is satisfied that the person has been involved in violence and disorder at any time in the UK or elsewhere. The police must evidence that a person has caused or contributed to violence or disorder in the UK or elsewhere and that the imposition of a banning order would help prevent football-related disorder occurring in the future.

