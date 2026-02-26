Tackling stigma around social security

Survey shows stigma could be holding people back from seeking support.

People may be missing out on social security support they are entitled to due to stigma around social security, new research shows.

Independent research commissioned by Social Security Scotland found that while nine in ten (91%) people agree anyone could need financial support when their circumstances change – four in ten (39%) say applying would make them feel less positive about themselves. This rises to almost half (48%) among 16 to 34-year-olds.

The survey also shows how negative portrayals could be fuelling this. Three quarters (75%) of people believe those who receive social security support are portrayed negatively by politicians and/or the media. Almost four in ten (39%) of people surveyed agreed people who receive social security are judged negatively by their family and friends.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Everyone should be able to access support without fear or shame, and these findings reinforce why we are delivering social security differently in Scotland — through a system rooted in dignity, fairness and respect.

“From the language we use to how we deliver our services - we designed our social security system based on feedback from people with lived experience. This has included using more compassionate language in letters, providing help in a format or language that best suits the individual and offering help with applications online, over the phone and in person. We all share responsibility for talking about social security with kindness – words matter.

“We’ll continue to work with clients and stakeholders to make further improvements and help break down the barriers that stop too many people getting the help they are entitled to.”

David Reilly, Communities and Networks Manager at Poverty Alliance added:

"Our social security is a public good like the NHS – it’s there for everybody, especially those who need it most. There are 1.1 million people in Scotland who are struggling today on a low income – they have the same right to thrive as everybody else. But prejudice and negative stereotypes, often starting in our media and politics, then trickling down into our own communities and families – this unfair judgement can hold people back from reaching out and claiming what they’re entitled to - sometimes to the point of starvation and destitution. That’s simply wrong.

“Together, we can stand up for each other and reclaim the idea of social security as a basic human right, and a foundation that allows people to build better futures for themselves and their households."

Karen Wylie, Policy and Participation Manager at Glasgow Disability Alliance (GDA) added:

"GDA hears from our members that disability benefits are a lifeline not a luxury for disabled people. In our survey conducted in October 2025, we heard that stigma played a significant, prohibitive role in how and when people apply for benefits. Our members call for a change in narrative around social security so that it's seen as a human right that not only covers the basics but also covers the additional costs of being disabled and enables people to live full and participative lives with choice and control."

Background

The survey was conducted through a ScotPulse panel between 4 – 6 February 2026. 1,172 responses were received from adults across Scotland. Results are weighted by age and gender to Scottish population estimates.

Press release features responses to the following questions in the ScotPulse survey: How much do you agree with the following statements – from ‘strongly agree’ to ‘strongly disagree’ or ‘don’t know’:

“Any one of us could need financial support when our circumstances change” 91% ‘strongly agree’ or ‘agree’

“People who receive benefits are portrayed negatively by politicians and/or the media”: 75% ‘strongly agree’ or ‘agree’

“Applying for benefits would make me feel less positive about myself”: 39% ‘strongly agree’ or ‘agree’

“People who receive benefits are judged negatively by their family and friends”: 39% ‘strongly agree’ or ‘agree’

The survey findings reinforce previous Scottish Government commissioned research – the Get Heard Scotland report, which was produced in partnership with the Poverty Alliance, published in May 2024. The report brought together people living on low incomes to share their experiences of stigma within the social security system. A key recommendation from the report was to undertake an awareness raising campaign to tackle the stigma around social security, including featuring stories from people with lived experience of the social security system.

Social Security Scotland’s Tackling Stigma communications campaign, running across February and March 2026, builds on feedback from people with lived experience and stakeholders. The campaign includes TV, social media, community posters, stakeholder engagement and media relations.

The Scottish Government continues to fund the Social Security Independent Advocacy service for disabled people. This service is provided by Advice Direct Scotland through their dedicated platform advocacy.scot.