Tackling the AI readiness illusion: From potential to productivity

From classrooms to boardrooms, there is a clear recognition that AI is not just another technology, but is fast becoming a foundational skill of the modern workforce. Yet beneath the headline adoption figures, widespread use of AI is being mistaken for meaningful readiness to apply it productively.

This ‘AI readiness illusion’ risks holding back productivity, growth and competitiveness. For the UK, which has set its sights on being a global AI power, the gap between potential and performance is a challenge we cannot afford to ignore.

The readiness illusion

Students are already using AI at scale. The Pearson School & College Report 2026 shows 45% of secondary students and 56% use AI as part of their everyday learning, and 85% say that being prepared for their future in a digital world is important to them. However, only 7% of secondary school teachers believe that today’s education system has enough digital emphasis to prepare learners for their futures.

The result is a generation who are fluent in AI tools but not yet equipped to translate that familiarity into strategic, enterprise‑level impact. Knowing how to prompt an AI is not the same as understanding how to apply it effectively in a professional setting.

This misalignment becomes evident as students move into the labour market. A joint Pearson and AWS study revealed that while 78% of higher education leaders believe they are meeting employer expectations for AI skills, more than half of employers say their primary challenge is finding graduates with the right capabilities.

This mismatch carries a real economic cost. Broader research into inefficient career transitions and skills mismatches already estimates a £96 billion annual hit to the UK economy in lost earnings. As demand for advanced digital and AI skills accelerates, that figure risks rising further unless we act now.

Learning as the missing link

Technology is being rapidly adopted, but the constraint is access to structured, high‑quality learning. In education, that challenge starts with support for teachers. Only one in four school and college educators have received AI training this academic year, while just 18% of secondary school teachers feel confident teaching students about AI. Without confident educators, students may learn to use AI tools but miss the deeper literacy employers need such as critical thinking, ethical judgement and an understanding of how AI augments human decision‑making.

In business, the same principle applies. Rolling out AI tools without investing in skills simply shifts work, it does not transform it. The organisations seeing real productivity gains are those embedding learning directly into the flow of work. They are redesigning tasks so that AI assistance, human judgement and continuous feedback reinforce one another. This demands a new partnership between technology and people leaders, with CTOs and CHROs acting as co‑architects of change rather than operating in parallel.

But building skills is only half the challenge. The other half is proving them in ways employers can trust. Digital wallet credentials help turn learning into verifiable evidence of capability, giving individuals a portable, trusted record of what they can do, and organisations a faster way to identify, and deploy talent.

Digital wallets make skills visible, but it takes leadership to make learning continuous. As AI automates routine tasks, it creates space for higher value work that relies on uniquely human strengths such as creativity, critical thinking and complex problem‑solving. Investing in those capabilities is imperative to unlocking the productivity gains that AI promises.

From potential to productivity

Closing the AI readiness gap also requires coordinated action at a national level. Government has a critical role to play as convener, strengthening the feedback loops between employers and education providers so the curriculum and training can evolve in line with real-world needs. That includes sustained investment in professional development for educators, ensuring the next generation enters the workforce AI-ready as well as AI-aware.

Technology creates potential, but skills unlock performance. By putting learning at the heart of an AI strategy, we can turn AI from a promising tool into a genuine driver of productivity, prosperity and long‑term growth for the UK.