Tackling the housing emergency

Increasing housing supply and reducing temporary accommodation use.

A range of measures have been taken by the Scottish Government to increase investment in housebuilding and help reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation since declaring a housing emergency last year.

Actions taken in the last year include:

Investing £600 million in affordable housing in 2024/25. £40 million of which was used to purchase properties and bring empty social homes back into use.

Helping to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation in 12 council areas, according to the latest figures.

Making an additional £1 million available to Registered Social Landlords and third sector organisations to prevent homelessness and support people to stay in rented accommodation.

Boosting supply through other funding models, including the Charitable Bonds programme which has seen investment of £46m in the past year, supporting the delivery of 325 homes.

Further action will be taken in the coming year to continue to tackle the housing emergency and ensure more people can access a safe and affordable home, including:

Investing £768 million in this financial year in affordable housing, which will support the delivery of 8,000 homes for social and mid-market rent and low-cost home ownership.

Providing local authorities with £15 billion this financial year for a range of services, including in homelessness services.

£2 million invested through the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership to continue to reduce the number of privately owned empty homes.

Commenting, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: