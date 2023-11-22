Scottish Government
Tackling the impacts of climate change and water scarcity.
Proposals for water and wastewater services.
The public is being asked for views on the adaptation of Scotland’s water and wastewater services to address the impacts of climate change.
Climate change is impacting the availability and quality of water used for drinking, whilst intense periods of rain are leading to increased urban flooding.
Views are being sought on how Scotland could respond to the impacts, through measures such as reducing water usage, increasing storage and managing rainwater to protect the environment, economy and public health.
Net Zero Secretary Màiri McAllan yesterday said:
“Scotland is not immune from the impacts of climate change. In 2023 alone, we have experienced times of drought and storm. That’s why we are taking action now, for example through investing £42 million per year, as well as an extra £150 million over the course of this Parliament to manage our flood risks.
“But we know there is more to do, and the Climate Change Committee has made clear that Scotland needs to work harder and faster to adapt to climate change.
“Unless we take steps to adapt, more than half of Scotland’s population will be at risk of water scarcity by 2050 during very dry periods. Storms like Agnes, Babet and Ciaran have had a devastating impact on communities this year. Events like these will happen more often and if we don’t take action, leading to further flooding of communities, damage to properties and our vital water and wastewater infrastructure.
“As such, we must adapt. I urge everyone to read the consultation and to consider what we need to do as a society to adapt to the growing impacts of the climate emergency on drinking water, wastewater and drainage services. Your views are important and will inform our proposals for legislation.”
Background
Water, wastewater and drainage policy consultation – Scottish Government consultations – Citizen Space
The Scottish Government has published the above consultation seeking views on how citizens, businesses and the water industry need to adapt to the growing impacts of the climate emergency on our essential drinking water, wastewater and drainage services.
Views are being sought from consumers and businesses about how water and wastewater services are provided in the future regardless of whether they are connected to public mains and sewers or not.
Adapting to climate change – Progress in Scotland – Climate Change Committee (theccc.org.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/tackling-the-impacts-of-climate-change-and-water-scarcity/
