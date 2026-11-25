Scottish Government
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Tackling violence against women and girls
FM: “My government is wholly and unflinchingly committed to ending gender-based violence – in all its forms.”
As the UN’s annual 16 Days of activism against gender-based violence campaign gets underway, First Minister John Swinney has pledged his unwavering commitment and personal leadership in tackling violence against women and girls.
Later today, the First Minister will lead a Scottish Parliament debate in which he will set out the Scottish Government’s approach to tackling gender based violence and reinforce the need for all of society to work together to tackle the attitudes and behaviours that cause harm to women and girls in their homes, workplaces, public places, and online.
The First Minister is expected to say:
“My government is wholly and unflinchingly committed to ending gender-based violence in all its forms.
“We are committed to preventing violence before it occurs; to holding perpetrators to account; to protecting victim-survivors through support with compassion and dignity; and to ensuring work is robust and coordinated across society. We are also committed to addressing those underlying, systemic challenges that perpetuate it in our society.
“My government wants to build a Scotland where all women can live free of violence, abuse, and exploitation and feel safe, accepted, and respected."
Background
The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence runs from 25 November to 10 December: 16 Days of Activism from UN Women UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/tackling-violence-against-women-and-girls/
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