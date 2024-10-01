Welsh Government
Tai Chi and togetherness: older people helping each other
Celebrating the contributions of older volunteers on International Older People’s Day.
To mark International Day of Older People, the Welsh Government is celebrating the vital role older volunteers play in building stronger, more connected communities, and helping other older people.
Every day, older people across Wales step up to support people in their communities, providing opportunities to become part of social groups that improve overall well-being, breaking down barriers of isolation, and empowering others to engage with public services and financial advice. The Welsh Government provides funding for volunteering opportunities for older people through Age Cymru's HOPE and Physical Activity Programmes.
The Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, recently met with Age Cymru volunteers, who embody the theme of this year’s International Day of Older People – ‘The Part We Play: Celebrating the Integral Role of Older People in Our Communities’. Reflecting on the meeting, she said:
It was inspiring to see the real difference volunteers make. They’re not only helping others but also enriching their own lives through meaningful connections and shared experiences.
As a government, we’re committed to ensuring that everyone can age well and lead full, active lives, and to create a Wales where ageism no longer limits potential and where people can look forward to growing older with confidence and dignity. Through collective effort, Wales has become part of a global movement towards improving policies and services for older people to the extent that we are now noted as an international example of good practice.
One such inspirational volunteer is Corina Walker, aged 71, who leads weekly Tai Chi Qigong sessions for older people in Cardiff. She said:
Seventy five people come to the classes each week to enjoy, socialise, make friends, and feel part of something bigger. Most of the people who come are in their 70s and 80s. My eldest member is 94 and has been with me since I started the first class seven years ago.
The sense of belonging and camaraderie is what keeps people coming back, as well as the wide range of benefits to health, balance and wellbeing. For many, it’s an opportunity to connect and stay active, all while building strong friendships.
To explore volunteering opportunities or find local groups in your area, visit the Age Cymru website or contact your local volunteer centre.
