Tailored employment scheme blazing a trail into the workplace

The £10 million ‘Trailblazer’ programme continues to deliver tailored employment support with confirmation of second year funding.

People in Wales will continue to benefit from innovative employment support as Welsh and UK Government Ministers visited Ebbw Vale yesterday to mark the launch of the second Wales ‘trailblazer’ area and confirm funding for a second year of the scheme

The Trailblazer programme, funded by the UK Government, targets economically inactive people of working age who are disabled and/or have health conditions, or caring responsibilities by providing tailored interventions including one-to-one mentoring, counselling services, wellbeing provision, and specialist support for those with health conditions.

The visit by Welsh Government’s Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, and the UK Government’s Under-Secretary of State for Wales Office, Anna McMorrin, comes three months after the successful launch of the first Wales trailblazer in Denbighshire.

During the showcase event at Ebbw Vale Institute, Ministers saw firsthand the localised support being delivered in Blaenau Gwent, including meeting participants benefiting from the Breaking Barriers project working with the traveller community, the Blaenau Gwent Rangers project providing green skills training, and health and wellbeing initiatives delivered in partnership with Aneurin Bevan Health Board.

The Trailblazer programme in Wales covers three areas: Blaenau Gwent, Denbighshire, and Neath Port Talbot, allowing local leaders to design employment support schemes tailored to their community's unique challenges. This represents a significant shift from the previous ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to employment support.

The £10 million investment scheme is part of the UK Government's Get Britain Working initiative, targeting areas with the highest levels of economic inactivity.

There was also confirmation of funding for a second year of the programme, with up to £10 million approved for 2026 to 2027.

Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, said:

This trailblazer scheme shows how by working closely with local community partners, including health boards, we're creating truly integrated services that recognise good work as fundamental to wellbeing. It’s an approach that we know works and builds on the success of our Young Person’s Guarantee which already provides support for young people to gain skills or get into work. The expansion of this trailblazer programme in Blaenau Gwent demonstrates the power of our collaborative approach with the UK Government. The confirmation of second year funding allows us to build on the early success we've seen and continue developing this innovative, locally-responsive approach to supporting people back into employment.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Wales Office), Anna McMorrin, said:

The UK Government wants to help as many people as possible into work. We know that work makes people’s lives better, giving them financial independence and improving their wellbeing. The trailblazer scheme provides extra help for those that need it, and I’m delighted to see it being rolled out in Blaenau Gwent.

Councillor John Morgan, Cabinet Member for Economy and Place at Blaenau Gwent Council, said:

It was a pleasure to welcome representatives from the UK and Welsh Governments to Ebbw Vale to showcase our innovative Trailblazer projects, which are supporting people with barriers to employment through bold, locally driven solutions. As a Marmot Council, we’re committed to tackling inequalities and helping people take control of their lives by promoting fair employment and building healthier, more sustainable communities. Trailblazers is about more than just jobs - it’s about rebuilding confidence, improving wellbeing, and providing the skills and support people need to thrive.

The Wales trailblazers form part of the UK Government's wider £240 million ‘Get Britain Working’ reforms, which includes transforming job centres, guaranteeing young people the chance to earn or learn, and providing mental health support to help people start and stay in work.