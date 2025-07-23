Tailored support for Aberdeen oil and gas workers

Around 200 oil and gas workers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be offered tailored support to seize clean energy job opportunities.

Around 200 oil and gas workers in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be offered tailored support and funding to help unleash the North Sea’s clean energy future

new skills pilot will support a fair and prosperous transition by giving workers the tools and support to move into the thousands of high-quality jobs being created in growth industries like offshore wind, carbon capture and hydrogen – delivering on UK Government’s Plan for Change

backed by £900,000, the pilot will be delivered in partnership between the UK Government, Scottish Government and Skills Development Scotland

Around 200 Aberdeen oil and gas workers are set to benefit from a tailored skills programme launched today (Wednesday 23 July), which will support them to take advantage of the high-quality job opportunities in Scotland’s growing clean energy sector.

The Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund, backed by £900,000 of UK Government funding, will help build the pipeline of skilled workers needed to make Britain a clean energy superpower as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

The programme is open to current and former oil and gas workers who live in or are employed in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire, and are interested in moving into roles within clean energy, to take advantage of the thousands of high-quality jobs being created in the clean energy growth industries of the future.

Successful applicants will receive careers advice and funding towards training courses - supporting local people into opportunities in sectors such as offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, which could include roles in welding, electrical engineering, and construction.

This underscores the government’s commitment to unleashing the North Sea’s clean energy future and putting workers, communities, families and trade unions at the heart of a prosperous and sustainable transition for oil and gas.

Aberdeen is a key growth region for clean energy and is the headquarters of Great British Energy, alongside a thriving offshore wind and carbon capture industry. It is estimated that the offshore wind sector could support up to 100,000 direct and indirect jobs in Great Britain by 2030, with many jobs expected to be generated in other growth areas.

The programme will be delivered in partnership between the UK Government, Scottish Government and Skills Development Scotland.

Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said:

Aberdeen has been the energy capital of Britain for decades and while oil and gas will be with us for decades to come, we are determined to make sure that workers are supported to access the thousands of jobs in industries such as offshore wind and carbon capture. This funding will help deliver a fair and prosperous transition in the North Sea, unlocking the full potential of renewable energy and reaping the economic benefits from the skills and experiences of Aberdeen’s workforce.

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said:

It’s great news that this vital skills training in Aberdeen is now going live. We are absolutely committed to supporting Scotland’s world-class oil and gas workers as we transition to clean energy. This pilot will ensure there is a key role for our offshore workers in delivering our net zero future.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy Gillian Martin said:

The North East of Scotland has long been a titan in the oil and gas industry and the expertise within our workforce must be at the heart of driving a just transition to new fuels and sustainable energy. This new Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund will support offshore workers to take on roles in the sustainable energy sector and has been designed and developed by the Scottish Government, supported by funding from UK Government’s Regional Skills Pilot for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and will be delivered by Skills Development Scotland. Through initiatives such as the Just Transition Fund and the Energy Transition Fund, the Scottish Government has already invested £120 million in the North East’s transition to net zero to help create green jobs, support innovation, and secure the highly skilled workforce of the future.

Skills Development Scotland Chair Frank Mitchell said:

Scotland’s oil and gas workforce possesses a broad range of skills and experience which is vital to the continued growth of the renewable energy sector. The shift to sustainable energy generation and transmission represents a generational opportunity, and this funding will assist workers in making the most of their expertise in that growing sector. Our careers advisers are available for anyone who needs support in considering their options, or whether applying for the fund is right for them.

This builds on previous government action to drive investment and deliver the next generation of good jobs for North Sea workers, including:

Oil and gas workers are also benefitting from the Energy Skills Passport, in collaboration with industry and Scottish Government, which helps workers to identify routes into several roles in offshore wind including construction and maintenance. This will also be expanded to include more clean energy sectors over time.

The Aberdeen pilot is part of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Regional Skills Pilots. Funding has already been given to Cheshire West and Chester, North and North East Lincolnshire and Pembrokeshire to identify skills support that is needed in their area. These areas will be considered for further funding for targeted measures. The Aberdeen pilot did not receive funding as part of Phase 1 of the Regional Skills Pilot as extensive skills mapping for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire has already been undertaken.

Sue Ferns OBE, Senior Deputy General Secretary at Prospect union said:

This is an important announcement which recognises the vital need for more support for workers transitioning away from carbon-intensive jobs. We will only be able realise the government’s ambitious decarbonisation agenda through investing in the workforce in the energy sector, and the progression of these skills pilots is a welcome signal of intent to better support workers to re-skill. The transition will be different for different workers, so it is welcome that this intervention offers flexibility in what training courses will be funded. As the sector continues with the transition it is vital employers are also held to account for helping their workers gain the necessary skills and training, and unions will be working with the Government to ensure employers step up to the plate and provide further support to transitioning workers.

Katy Heidenreich, Director of Supply Chain and People at Offshore Energies UK said:

Aberdeen’s integrated energy workforce has the expertise that’s essential for the offshore energy we need today and for the roll out of renewable energy alongside it. The UK’s energy workers have a proud heritage and hold high value jobs in oil and gas, which the nation needs for decades to come. This world-class expertise is essential for building a low carbon, high growth energy future and it’s critical government and industry work together to secure it.

Russell Borthwick, Chief Executive at the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said:

The North East of Scotland will be the engine room for the UK’s energy transition. As we pivot from oil and gas to renewables and new technology it’s vital that our workforce is leading that process – not left behind. We welcome investment in the skills needed to unlock the opportunity ahead. Matching these skills with sustainable career paths will depend upon a strong future pipeline of projects, a stable policy landscape and a clear consensus between industry and government on the direction of travel.

Case study

Many oil and gas workers have already made the transition. Aishawarya Lakshmanann started as an electrical engineer in oil and gas in Aberdeen, before moving into clean energy and is now working for Ocean Winds on an offshore wind farm. She said:

Being able to lead a sustainable life has always been my dream and is what drove me towards the renewables sector. As an engineer I worked in the oil and gas sector from 2018, and it made me rethink how we use our natural energy resources. The UK’s thriving renewable energy sector aligns perfectly with my life and career goals. My transition from oil and gas into renewables has been hugely beneficial for me, allowing me to build a more sustainable life and make a positive impact on the issues we face globally. The idea of creating a carbon neutral world fascinates me as an engineer and working for a major offshore wind company is providing a great place to learn and grow alongside brilliant minds. It’s great to see the funding announcement from UK government to support others to make the transition.

Notes to editors

The Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Regional Skills Pilot was announced in January.

The Regional Skills Pilot comes from the Office for Clean Energy Skills Fund and has been awarded to the following regions:

North and North East Lincolnshire-Midlands Net Zero Hub hosted by Nottingham City Council

Cheshire West and Chester - North West Net Zero Hub - overseen by Local Enterprise Partnerships and Combined Authorities in the North West

Pembrokeshire – Welsh Government *Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire- Scottish Government.

To be eligible, applicants must be resident or work for an employer in the oil and gas sector with an office in the Aberdeen City or Aberdeenshire area or have worked in the oil and gas sector within the last 2 years.

Further information regarding eligibility and how to apply can be found at: Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund.

Up to 100,000 jobs supported by offshore wind in Great Britain by 2030: This includes direct and indirect jobs. Information on the methodology underpinning this estimate can be found here: Job estimates for wind generation by 2030: methodology note.

North Sea oil and gas production is in natural decline, with a 72% reduction in production occurring between 1999 and 2023, so embracing clean energy is the route to the jobs and investment of the future.

This natural decline of oil and gas in the North Sea is already having an impact on jobs and will continue to do so. ONS figures show that direct jobs in oil and gas extraction fell by around a third between 2014 and 2023, despite ongoing domestic licensing and production.