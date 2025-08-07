Welsh Government
|Printable version
Taith, camera, action! US and Wales team up in an international film exchange programme
A group of learners from California have participated in a two-week digital media camp alongside a Welsh youth group in a visit made possible thanks to Taith.
Taith is a unique Welsh international exchange programme that provides opportunities for learners, young people and staff to participate in exchanges with international partners. Taith is especially committed to supporting individuals from disadvantaged communities and underrepresented groups to participate in cultural exchanges.
The Cardiff Content Creators 2025 summer programme, which was organised by Cardiff Council Youth Service, focused on storytelling, filming, editing, and virtual production techniques. Nine learners from Carlsbad High School and 45 young people from Cardiff Youth Service collaborated to share their media skills and cultural insights.
Earlier this year, 11 young people aged 13 to 17 from Cardiff Youth Service travelled to America as part of the Taith exchange, connecting with Carlsbad High School Student Television which is the highest-rated high school media class in the country. Their visit included the Student Television Network Convention, where they joined 3,500 young creatives for film challenges and hands-on workshops.
During their time in California, the Cardiff Youth Service participants took over Carlsbad High School’s Broadcast Programme, a daily news show with over 3,000 viewers, gaining practical experience both in front of and behind the camera. They also visited Fox 5 San Diego, where they met news anchors, explored media career pathways, and even made a live TV appearance.
Emil, one of the young people from Cardiff who took part in the trip to California said:
It was just the trip itself that inspired me and made me realise that I could genuinely do this as a profession. I was surrounded by people who did it, and I was, just honestly overwhelmed with possibility.
The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said:
I'm delighted that Taith is bringing together young filmmakers from Wales and California in such a creative and meaningful way. How these talented young people collaborate, share their skills, and learn from each other's cultures is truly inspiring.
This exchange demonstrates what Taith is all about by breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for our young people to develop new skills while strengthening the bonds between Wales and our international partners. I’d like to thank Cardiff Council Youth Service for helping to organise this brilliant programme.
The Taith programme has been extended until 2028.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/taith-camera-action-us-and-wales-team-international-film-exchange-programme
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New Welsh language course to strengthen patient care07/08/2025 10:05:00
A new course for health and social care staff will help meet the needs of Welsh-speaking patients and develop the Welsh language skills of the workforce.
Consultation on raising minimum alcohol price in Wales06/08/2025 15:15:00
The number of harmful drinkers could be reduced by nearly 5,000 people under plans to raise the minimum unit price of alcohol in Wales.
National Play Day: Cabinet Secretary recognises the importance of quality play spaces in children's lives06/08/2025 14:15:00
National Play Day celebrates the importance of play in children's lives and highlights the value of accessible and inclusive play spaces for all children and young people.
Demand for Welsh lessons up in Wrexham as National Eisteddfod takes place06/08/2025 13:15:00
Record numbers of people are taking up Welsh lessons in the Wrexham area, with 640 people having completed a course in 2023 to 2024. This is up 82% since 2017 to 18.
Eluned Morgan marks one year as Welsh First Minister06/08/2025 12:15:00
Eluned Morgan has spoken about a year of delivering what people in Wales want, since she was appointed Wales’ first female First Minister a year ago today.
Welsh communities to receive £17 million regeneration boost05/08/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has allocated an additional £17 million to help local authorities deliver regeneration projects that will transform town and city centres across Wales.
Changes to Bluetongue restrictions confirmed for Autumn sales & markets05/08/2025 11:05:00
Important changes to the Bluetongue restrictions currently in place in Wales will come into effect in two weeks.
New T51 TrawsCymru bus service for Network North Wales05/08/2025 09:05:00
A new bus service connecting communities between Rhyl and Wrexham, as part of Network North Wales, is set to begin from September.