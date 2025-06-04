Taith international exchange programme extended until 2028

A unique Welsh international exchange programme, which has awarded funding to allow over 15,000 people to learn, study and volunteer all over the world has been extended until 2028.

Taith the Welsh Government’s international learning exchange programme, first launched in 2022, provides opportunities for learners and staff to experience diverse cultures and to understand the importance of collaboration on global issues.

Schools, youth, further, higher and adult education groups are all able to apply for Taith funding. Taith is especially committed to reaching individuals and organisations who may face additional barriers to international learning exchange opportunities, including people with additional learning needs.

Alongside the extension, Taith has recently adopted a new proportional application process, making it easier for smaller organisations and institutions, such as schools, to apply. The new approach has directly contributed to a record 145 applications in the recent funding round, surpassing the previous highest number of 87.

Making the announcement the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells, said:

As we look to the future, international collaboration in education is more important than ever. Taith is a shining example of how Wales is investing in young people and strengthening our global presence through meaningful exchange. As a government, we are focused on breaking down barriers to opportunity—ensuring that all young people, regardless of background, can access experiences that broaden their horizons and build their future. Since its launch, Taith has provided thousands of learners with life-changing opportunities, who have visited over 90 countries worldwide. I have had the privilege of meeting many learners who have returned with confidence, cultural awareness, and language skills that will benefit them throughout their lives. Particularly moving are the stories from participants who had never previously ventured beyond their local communities. For some, Taith represented their first journey outside of Wales. Through this programme, we've not only established educational partnerships but strengthened Wales's international reputation, with our learners’ becoming ambassadors for our nation.

The extension of Taith follows the recent announcement of the continuation of funding for Global Wales. Global Wales helps promote and support Welsh’ universities, both here in Wales and internationally.