Take up the offer of a Covid booster vaccine, amid signs of a possible autumn wave.

Public Health Wales is urging people in eligible groups to take up the offer of a Covid-19 booster vaccine. The alert comes as community transmission, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 have increased in recent weeks – early signs of a possible autumn wave.

Pregnant women, people aged 50+, those with a long-term health condition, and frontline health and social care workers are among those who are eligible for the free, safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine.

It’s important that those people who are eligible look out for their vaccine invitation. It will be sent to them by post from their local health board. They are strongly advised to take up the offer, and prioritise their appointment where possible.

Last week over 100,000 people in Wales chose to protect themselves by having their Covid-19 booster jab when they were invited. However, there are still people who haven’t attended their vaccine appointment or have postponed it. Public Health Wales urge those people to prioritise getting their vaccine.

The Covid vaccine is the most effective way to prevent severe illness from Covid-19. Protection from previous Covid-19 vaccinations does reduce over time and therefore it is important that people get their vaccination when invited.

Dr Christopher Johnson, Interim Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme for Public Health Wales, recently said: