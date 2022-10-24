NHS Wales
|Printable version
Take up the offer of a Covid booster vaccine, amid signs of a possible autumn wave.
Public Health Wales is urging people in eligible groups to take up the offer of a Covid-19 booster vaccine. The alert comes as community transmission, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 have increased in recent weeks – early signs of a possible autumn wave.
Pregnant women, people aged 50+, those with a long-term health condition, and frontline health and social care workers are among those who are eligible for the free, safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine.
It’s important that those people who are eligible look out for their vaccine invitation. It will be sent to them by post from their local health board. They are strongly advised to take up the offer, and prioritise their appointment where possible.
Last week over 100,000 people in Wales chose to protect themselves by having their Covid-19 booster jab when they were invited. However, there are still people who haven’t attended their vaccine appointment or have postponed it. Public Health Wales urge those people to prioritise getting their vaccine.
The Covid vaccine is the most effective way to prevent severe illness from Covid-19. Protection from previous Covid-19 vaccinations does reduce over time and therefore it is important that people get their vaccination when invited.
Dr Christopher Johnson, Interim Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme for Public Health Wales, recently said:
“Although it is too early to say for certain, we are currently seeing the possible early signs of an autumn wave of Covid-19. While the proportion of severe infections is much lower compared to other stages of the pandemic, this pattern still remains concerning.
“While we have all been getting used to living with Covid, and while vaccination and overall population immunity are helping to keep serious illness at bay for most people, it is important that we do not become complacent.
“Everyone eligible for the booster vaccine can make a significant contribution to slowing down transmission of Covid, protecting themselves, their community and the NHS, by taking up the offer of a vaccine. Even if people are busy or have other plans, it is important to prioritise getting your booster when your appointment letter comes. It’s also vital that those who are eligible take up the offer of a flu vaccine, to help protect themselves and others this winter.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/take-up-the-offer-of-a-covid-booster-vaccine-amid-signs-of-a-possible-autumn-wave/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Protect your child from polio risk24/10/2022 13:33:00
Parents of children under five in Wales are being urged to make sure their child is up to date with their vaccinations after poliovirus was found in UK waste water.
Wales' drug deaths a complex picture19/10/2022 13:05:00
A complex and evolving pattern of drug use and availability is resulting in increased drug deaths in Wales, with two thirds of deaths in 2021 involving a combination of drugs, including alcohol and prescription medicines.
Public Health Wales statement on monkeypox14/10/2022 11:15:00
Richard Firth, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, statement on monkeypox
A history of adverse childhood experiences increases parents' risks of using physical punishment towards children10/10/2022 12:15:00
A new paper from Public Health Wales and Bangor University shows that suffering adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) such as child maltreatment and exposure to domestic violence can affect individuals’ parenting behaviours later in life, increasing their risks of using physical punishment towards children.
Differences in pregnancy outcomes 'unfair'07/10/2022 16:15:00
Health improvement experts at Public Health Wales and Fuse, the Centre for Translational Research in Public Health, have highlighted unfair differences in pregnancy outcomes and the critical role that maternity services can play in identifying and adapting approaches for those parents in higher risk groups.
Welsh Fire and Rescue Services urge residents to 'Stay Fire Safe' this winter07/10/2022 13:43:00
All Fire and Rescue Services in Wales and Public Health Wales are urging people to take simple steps to protect themselves from accidental fires and carbon monoxide poisoning as they look to keep warm and cut energy use this winter.
Local Public Health Team transfer03/10/2022 14:15:00
As part of a wider proposal to respond to the system-wide public health challenges we face around the long-term impact on population health and to subsequently support the Health Boards and wider system to address this, we are making some changes. As of 1 October 2022, Local Public Heath Team staff are now employed by the relevant Health Boards.
New Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool released by Public Health Wales – the first update since 201930/09/2022 13:43:00
First launched in 2016, The Public Health Wales Outcomes Framework sets out a shared understanding of the health outcomes that are important to the people of Wales.
Public Health Wales funding enables expansion of HIV PrEP medication tracker, Preptrack, in multiple languages including Welsh29/09/2022 09:15:00
Funding from Public Health Wales has meant that an app designed to help PrEP users take their medication more effectively, is now available on Android and in multiple languages, including Welsh.