Homeless Link
|Printable version
Taking a moment can save a life
For International Overdose Awareness Day (31st August), we are asking homelessness services to take a moment to consider the risks of overdose for people who use drugs, and how staff can respond to reduce drug-related deaths.
People who use illicit opioids (e.g., heroin) have an extremely high risk of death. Research found mortality rates in this population to be 10-15 times higher than those of the general population. Findings from our Health Needs Audit in 2022 found that 45% people experiencing homelessness self-medicate with drugs or alcohol to help them cope with their mental health. However, recently there has been a growing use of highly potent synthetic opioids reported within the homelessness sector called Nitazenes. Nitazenes are lab made opioids with similar effects for the user as heroin. Their relative strength, however, means it is much more difficult to take them safely and much more likely to result in a fatal overdose. Read more information and guidance on psychoactive substances here.
For staff working in the homelessness sector, responding effectively and quickly to an overdose can save lives. Promoting the use of naloxone amongst homelessness services, and workers carrying supplies whilst on outreach is key to reducing drug-related deaths. Given this, training in the use of naloxone should be widespread, particularly in first responders likely to be available to administer naloxone. Read more about the use of naloxone in our guidance here.
Homeless Link’s drug and alcohol awareness training is specifically tailored for homelessness services to equip workers with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively identify, approach, and assist individuals struggling with drug and alcohol use and dependency. Check out our website for more information or email: training@homelesslink.org.uk to book your place.
Series 4 of our Going Beyond podcast discusses approaches to supporting people experiencing homelessness who are using drugs and/or alcohol. The episodes cover the prevalence of use, harm reduction techniques, women’s use of substances, drug use in supported accommodation and barriers to engagement with treatment services. Listen to all episodes here.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/taking-a-moment-can-save-a-life/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Seeking solutions to prevent homelessness for people leaving prison30/08/2024 16:10:00
The new Labour government recently announced a policy of Standard Determinate Sentences 40 (known as SDS40) under which people in prison will be released when they have served 40% of their sentence.
Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act - Update27/08/2024 15:20:00
As many of you know, the development of supported housing requirements under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act has been slow.
Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act - Update23/08/2024 12:10:00
As many of you know, the development of supported housing requirements under the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act has been slow.
Racism and Housing: Access to Social Housing Interview Recruitment Survey20/08/2024 12:05:00
Shelter is looking to interview Black and Black mixed heritage people in England who have tried to access a social home – successfully or unsuccessfully.
Ending Migrant Homelessness - New policy briefing released16/08/2024 11:10:00
Migrant homelessness has long been the ‘elephant in the room’ in discussions with government. The need to be seen to be tough on immigration has meant that policy solutions to support migrants out of homelessness have too often gone unheeded.
Homeless Link responds to new Statutory Homelessness data09/08/2024 09:20:00
On 08/08/2024, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government released the latest Statutory Homelessness statistics for January to March 2024.
Free webinar: early release from prison and homelessness05/08/2024 13:15:00
In response to the Government's plans to release people from prison across September and November 2024 under the new SDS40 Policy, Homeless Link is partnering with Clinks to deliver a webinar for organisations to hear more about the emerging situation and how to best support people who will be leaving prison early through this scheme.
Attacks on Asylum Hotels05/08/2024 12:15:00
A message from Homeless Link CEO Rick Henderson, to the homelessness sector