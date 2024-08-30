Taking a moment can save a life

For International Overdose Awareness Day (31st August), we are asking homelessness services to take a moment to consider the risks of overdose for people who use drugs, and how staff can respond to reduce drug-related deaths.

People who use illicit opioids (e.g., heroin) have an extremely high risk of death. Research found mortality rates in this population to be 10-15 times higher than those of the general population. Findings from our Health Needs Audit in 2022 found that 45% people experiencing homelessness self-medicate with drugs or alcohol to help them cope with their mental health. However, recently there has been a growing use of highly potent synthetic opioids reported within the homelessness sector called Nitazenes. Nitazenes are lab made opioids with similar effects for the user as heroin. Their relative strength, however, means it is much more difficult to take them safely and much more likely to result in a fatal overdose. Read more information and guidance on psychoactive substances here.

For staff working in the homelessness sector, responding effectively and quickly to an overdose can save lives. Promoting the use of naloxone amongst homelessness services, and workers carrying supplies whilst on outreach is key to reducing drug-related deaths. Given this, training in the use of naloxone should be widespread, particularly in first responders likely to be available to administer naloxone. Read more about the use of naloxone in our guidance here.

Homeless Link’s drug and alcohol awareness training is specifically tailored for homelessness services to equip workers with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively identify, approach, and assist individuals struggling with drug and alcohol use and dependency. Check out our website for more information or email: training@homelesslink.org.uk to book your place.

Series 4 of our Going Beyond podcast discusses approaches to supporting people experiencing homelessness who are using drugs and/or alcohol. The episodes cover the prevalence of use, harm reduction techniques, women’s use of substances, drug use in supported accommodation and barriers to engagement with treatment services. Listen to all episodes here.