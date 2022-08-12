Taking action on cost emergency

Scottish Government Resilience Room convened.

The First Minister has chaired the Scottish Government Resilience Committee (August 11) to discuss urgent steps to mitigate the growing cost emergency which is affecting people and businesses.

Ministers assessed the current situation and likely scenarios in the months ahead and agreed a number of immediate actions. The Scottish Government will:

Continue to maximise the direct financial assistance available to those most in need, principally through ongoing work to extend eligibility for and increase the value of the Scottish Child Payment

Undertake an emergency budget review to assess any and all opportunities to redirect additional resources to those most in need, reduce the burdens on business and stimulate the Scottish economy

Consider urgently all options within devolved powers for regulatory action to limit increases in costs for people, businesses and other organisations

Bring together energy companies, banks and food retailers to examine what further help can be provided by these businesses to limit cost increases and protect those most vulnerable

Work with partners to strengthen the safety net of emergency food/fuel provision, prioritising a 'cash first' approach

Provide further advice to households on using energy more efficiently and reducing consumption

The Resilience Committee will meet on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future to oversee and direct progress on these immediate actions and keep under ongoing review any further steps that the Scottish Government can take.

In addition to doing everything possible within its powers, the Scottish Government is renewing its call for urgent and substantial action from the UK Government including:

An immediate doubling of the direct financial support already provided, with payments made by October. It is estimated that for an out-of-work couple with two children, the payments already announced by the UK Government fall around £1,600 short of meeting the recent changes to benefits and living costs – a gap that must be filled

Cancellation of the forthcoming increase in the energy price cap, followed by urgent work between the government and energy companies on energy market reforms and associated financing options to ensure sustainable costs for consumers in the long term

The urgent introduction of an energy price cap for Small and Medium Enterprises

Support for business to prevent closures due to energy price rises and investment in economic stimulus to minimise the scale of the projected recession

A further windfall tax to ensure nationalisation of the profits being made out of the current pressures

Additional funding to support public sector pay increases and protect the recovery of public services from the pandemic

The First Minister yesterday said: