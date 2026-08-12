Taking action on gender inequalities in Wales will have positive impacts on poverty and health equity

Child poverty and health inequalities have been entrenched within Wales for generations, with most recent figures showing that 1 in 3 children under the age of four live in poverty, and healthy life expectancy rates are in decline for both men and women.

Now a new report, commissioned by Public Health Wales from Liverpool John Moore’s University, shows the influence that gender has in terms of how resources, risks and opportunities are distributed over the life course, have impact as a structural driver of poverty and health inequalities.

The report, Why Gender Matters: Child Poverty and Health Inequalities, examines the impact of how gender inequality contributes to child poverty and poorer health throughout life. It shows that gender equalities across power, income and opportunities have a direct impact on children’s living standards, as women often absorb financial strain within households.

The report demonstrates how gender inequalities exacerbate across the life course, starting with the impact of becoming a parent. The economic consequences for women of having children change across the life course, such as childcare costs, limited state support in the early years, and unequal take up of parental leave, known as the ‘motherhood penalty’. By contrast, men’s economic outcomes tend to be insulated from fatherhood. Also in the working world, women are overrepresented in part time, low paid and insecure roles. In later life, there are gender gaps in savings, wealth and pensions are compounded, impacting the long-term financial security of women.

In addition, women take on a disproportionate share of unpaid caring work, whether this is for the early years or in caring for older parents.

The risk of poverty is also increased where gender intersects with other inequalities, such as the size of families, disability, ethnicity and households that are already struggling with the cost of living. While work has traditionally been seen as protecting families against poverty, the proportion of working households who are in poverty has been steadily increasing over more than a decade.

The report highlights areas where action taken to reduce gender inequalities would help reduce wider health inequalities across society. Investment in the care economy throughout the life course, including in childcare and early years provision, is central to reducing gender inequalities. However gaps in affordable, flexible and accessible childcare continue to limit women’s ability to enter and progress in the labour market. International evidence demonstrates that ongoing investment in high quality childcare is needed alongside fair, secure work and adequate parental leave.

Jo Peden, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, said: “We know that financial wellbeing drives better health and a prosperous economy, and that secure and fairly rewarded work that pays a living wage is good for our health.

“This report clearly demonstrates the need for joined up, system-wide action on gender inequalities to reduce health inequalities in communities across Wales, by providing good quality affordable childcare, social care and family support.

“Women’s economic security means secure and fairly-paid employment in roles across the workforce, not just in sectors associated with low pay and insecure work.

“While policy decisions can influence caring norms, it is vital that this is reflected and aligned within workplace practices and wider cultural expectations as this will ensure ongoing impact.

“By using a gender lens to look at health inequalities in Wales, this report demonstrates that taking action to reduce gender inequalities will have a tangible benefit in improving wellbeing for families across the country.”