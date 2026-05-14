Taking The Big Future on the road: Listening to children in Carlisle

Today, I am in Carlisle, starting a journey across England with a simple but important purpose: to hear directly from children about their lives. I want to find out what they love, what worries them and what they want decision makers to do to make childhood better.

Far too often, decisions about childhood are made without talking or listening to children. That’s why I launched The Big Future survey. I am determined to hear from children across England and to ensure their voices are front and centre at a moment that will shape a generation.

Over the coming months, I will travel to every corner of England, from Cumbria to Cornwall, meeting children in schools, care settings, youth organisations and communities. This is part of my commitment to listening at scale, ensuring that children’s voices are not just heard once, but embedded in the decisions that affect their lives.

We are at a pivotal moment for the next generation.

By 2029 hundreds of thousands of young people will be able to vote at 16 in the next general election. This is a profound shift in our democracy, yet it comes at a time when many teenagers feel disconnected from politics. My recent polling shows that around half are unsure either which party they would support or whether they would vote at all. At the same time, only one in five young people believe that politicians listen to their views.

This sense of disconnection sits alongside deep concern about the future. Nine in 10 say they are worried about what lies ahead, whether that is having enough money, getting a good job, or finding a decent home. These are not abstract anxieties; they are grounded in the day-to-day realities children see around them and in the uncertainty, they feel about the world they are growing up in.

Meanwhile, national debates about childhood are becoming louder and more polarised. Questions around mental health, education, screen time and technology dominate headlines. Yet, too often, children themselves feel excluded from these conversations. Since my first survey at the end of lockdown, we have seen mental health referrals rise sharply, more children spending long periods online, and increasing numbers needing additional support at school. The nature of childhood is changing rapidly but we cannot hope to respond effectively unless we listen to those living it.

That is why The Big Future matters. Through this survey, I want to hear from a million children about what it is really like to grow up in England today: what they enjoy, what worries them, how they spend their time, and, most importantly, what they think needs to change. Children are not just passive recipients of policy. They are experts in their own lives, with insight, creativity and ambition that should shape the future of this country.

In Carlisle, I will have the privilege of hearing directly from local children and young people about their experiences and aspirations. At the Roman Army Museum, I will bring together young people and local leaders to discuss opportunities in the area including careers and skills to life chances. I will also see the value and importance of connection, curiosity and community, from visiting an archaeological dig to walking a stretch of Hadrian’s Wall with local Scouts.

These experiences are a reminder of both the richness of childhood and the inequalities that can shape it. Where a child grows up should not determine the opportunities available to them. Every child deserves the chance to thrive.

Children in this country are brimming with ideas, experience and ambition. They care deeply about their future and about the world around them. They are ready to be heard. It is our responsibility to make sure we are truly listening and to turn their voices into meaningful change.