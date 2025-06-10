Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Taking Your Career to the Next Level
APM hosted a brilliant event on 5 June 2025 themed “Taking Your Career to the Next Level”, delivered by Ignacio Herrero. It was an engaging and insightful session that provided clarity on career pathways in project management and the value of APM memberships and chartership — areas which he explained in such a practical and relatable way.
Ignacio began by walking us through his own professional journey. He started as a civil engineer in 2006 and transitioned into his first project management role three years later. Since then, he’s held various roles across different continents during his 16-year career at Mott MacDonald. His story really highlighted the importance of staying open to opportunities, even in unfamiliar territory, and how doing so can shape our development as professionals.
He also shared how Mott MacDonald is actively supporting early career professionals by helping them align their work experiences with the APM competencies — using methods like buddy systems and regular check-ins to identify strengths and target development areas. It was a great example of how organisations can play a hands-on role in preparing future-chartered professionals.
Another key takeaway was the emphasis on understanding ourselves — our motivations, learning styles, and purpose. He encouraged us to start thinking about chartership early and to strategically use the APM competence framework as a development tool. That way, we’re building a strong foundation now rather than scrambling when it’s time to apply.
Toward the end of the session, he shared tips on how students and early professionals can stand out: attending APM events and webinars, volunteering on projects, and getting involved with charity work — all as ways to gain relevant experience, build confidence, and expand our networks. He made a strong case for the importance of strategic development and linking practical experience back to the APM competencies.
Finally, he spoke on the power of networking — both online and in person — and how it can be a vital tool for visibility, mentorship, and knowledge sharing.
The Q&A session wrapped up the event on a high note, with responses that all pointed back to one central theme: taking ownership of your professional growth, recognising the value in your experiences, and using the tools around you to become not just a chartered project professional, but a better one overall.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/taking-your-career-to-the-next-level/
