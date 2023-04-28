Talking about wellbeing and change

Back in February 2021, Jo Twiselton delivered a talk to the APM East of England branch on the subject of wellbeing and change and with relevance to project management. This event was held on 26 April 2023.

Since then, the wider conversation around change has progressed with hybrid working and the challenges that’s bringing on top of business-as-usual projects, alongside more personal impacts like a cost-of-living crisis, the climate and most recently, the death of the Queen. The pace of change hasn’t slowed and is unlikely to in the near future either.

This undercurrent of uncertainty can impact individuals and teams and having ways to both recognise and manage this, can be helpful.

Recognising that some of these challenges still remain for many but also, that we are all at different points in the change journey, the proposal is that this talk explores some of the topics from workshop 1 and expands further, bringing things up to date.

So, in this session, we explored:

Change and uncertainty – why they spark the reactions they do

What does this mean for project management?

Wellbeing, resilience and mindset – practical approaches to take

Integrating wellbeing and resilience in practice

Click here for the press release