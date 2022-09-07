Talking Improvement, a brand new podcast from Improvement Cymru

Improvement Cymru are delighted to launch a brand new podcast series, Talking Improvement, a safe space to talk all things improvement. The series will cover everything from tools, techniques, methodologies and frameworks to personal accounts of improvement projects including their successes and challenges.

In the first series, Improvement Cymru showcase some great improvement stories from across the health and care system in Wales, talk about the importance of raising awareness of sepsis and discuss tools and technologies within the improvement and innovation space.

Episodes include:

‘Safe to start’, improving patient flow and patient safety within Prince Charles Hospital with Catherine Roberts, Director of Operations, Merthyr and Cynon Integrated Locality Group and Robert Foley, Head of Patient Flow from Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

Raising awareness of sepsis with Terence Canning, Welsh Executive Director for UK Sepsis Trust.

Design thinking, improvement and innovation with Dr Philip Webb, Chief Executive of Respiratory Innovation Wales.

Lean principles within the heart of the ‘Toyota Way’ with Nick Pearn, Principle Specialist from the Toyota Lean Management Centre.

John Boulton, Director of Improvement Cymru, said:

"We’re excited to launch our new podcast which will provide a great opportunity to showcase the excellent improvement work being achieved in health and care in Wales and internationally. We hope it will provide a useful resource to learn and be inspired by. Thank you to all those who have contributed to this series, it has been a privilege to hear your stories."

Episodes within series one will be released on a weekly basis. You can listen and subscribe to Talking Improvement on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.



If you would like to be a part of a future episode of our podcast, please complete this short form of interest.