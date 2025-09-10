Talks at the White House

First Minister meets President of the United States.

First Minister John Swinney has met with the President of the United States Donald Trump at the White House.

The 50-minute meeting took place ahead of the US President’s State Visit to the United Kingdom next week, with the First Minister confirming to the President he would attend the State Banquet at Windsor Palace.

During the meeting in the Oval Office, where the President was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the First Minister used this latest opportunity to make the case for a better tariff deal for Scotch whisky. The First Minister also raised the international situation including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Qatar.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“With the US state visit to the UK just days away, we are now entering the critical days on which hopes of a better tariff deal for Scotch whisky rest. Scotch whisky holds a unique position, as it can only legally be produced in Scotland. During my discussions with President Trump, I made the case to reduce the tariffs on the Scotch whisky industry – something the US industry supports.

“The United States is the largest market for Scotch whisky but Scottish distillers also spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year buying Bourbon casks from Kentucky.

“The negotiations themselves are, of course, for the UK negotiating team but given whisky exports to the US were worth almost £1 billion in 2024, its importance to the Scottish economy cannot be underestimated and I am determined to do all that I can to protect and safeguard this iconic Scottish product.”

Background

Later in the day, the First Minister and the Scotch Whisky Association will meet key Democratic and Republican members of Congress on Capitol Hill to promote a better tariff deal for Scotch whisky.

The First Minister was accompanied by HM Ambassador to the United States, Lord Peter Mandelson, the Scottish Government Chief of Staff and the First Minister’s Private Secretary to the meeting with President Trump.