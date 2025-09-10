Scottish Government
|Printable version
Talks at the White House
First Minister meets President of the United States.
First Minister John Swinney has met with the President of the United States Donald Trump at the White House.
The 50-minute meeting took place ahead of the US President’s State Visit to the United Kingdom next week, with the First Minister confirming to the President he would attend the State Banquet at Windsor Palace.
During the meeting in the Oval Office, where the President was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the First Minister used this latest opportunity to make the case for a better tariff deal for Scotch whisky. The First Minister also raised the international situation including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Qatar.
First Minister John Swinney said:
“With the US state visit to the UK just days away, we are now entering the critical days on which hopes of a better tariff deal for Scotch whisky rest. Scotch whisky holds a unique position, as it can only legally be produced in Scotland. During my discussions with President Trump, I made the case to reduce the tariffs on the Scotch whisky industry – something the US industry supports.
“The United States is the largest market for Scotch whisky but Scottish distillers also spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year buying Bourbon casks from Kentucky.
“The negotiations themselves are, of course, for the UK negotiating team but given whisky exports to the US were worth almost £1 billion in 2024, its importance to the Scottish economy cannot be underestimated and I am determined to do all that I can to protect and safeguard this iconic Scottish product.”
Background
Later in the day, the First Minister and the Scotch Whisky Association will meet key Democratic and Republican members of Congress on Capitol Hill to promote a better tariff deal for Scotch whisky.
The First Minister was accompanied by HM Ambassador to the United States, Lord Peter Mandelson, the Scottish Government Chief of Staff and the First Minister’s Private Secretary to the meeting with President Trump.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/talks-at-the-white-house/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Drinking Water in Scotland 202410/09/2025 16:15:00
Issued on behalf of the Drinking Water Quality Regulator for Scotland
New palliative care strategy launched10/09/2025 15:15:00
Supporting people with life-shortening conditions and their families.
School meal uptake statistics for 2023-24 published10/09/2025 11:05:00
The proportion of pupils taking a free school meal increased from 64.3% in 2022-23 to 67.7% in 2023-24.
Justice social work statistics: 2024-2510/09/2025 10:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released part 1 of the 2024-25 justice social work statistics.
Free school meal uptake increases09/09/2025 15:05:00
The number of eligible children taking up the offer of a free school meal has increased for the second year running, according to the latest statistics.
First Minister leads Washington visit09/09/2025 13:05:00
The First Minister yesterday flew to Washington D.C. to press for a better deal on Scotch Whisky tariffs that are currently costing £4 million per week.
Bairns' Hoose Pathfinder Phase Delivery Plan (2025 to 2027)09/09/2025 12:05:00
This report highlights the progress made towards developing a national Bairns’ Hoose model, sets out revised overarching actions for 2025 to 2027 and provides a detailed delivery plan for the Pathfinder phase.
Recognising unpaid carers09/09/2025 10:05:00
Proposals to further expand and improve the benefits available to unpaid carers in Scotland have been laid before the Scottish Parliament.
Superfast, ultrafast and gigabit capable broadband infrastructure - Open Market Review January 2025: outcome report08/09/2025 15:05:00
A report summarising the outcome of the January 2025 Open Market Review into current and planned broadband infrastructure across Scotland.