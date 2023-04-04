techUK
Talks on UK-Singapore Treaty
The United Kingdom and Singapore have started talks on a new treaty that will improve the flow of investments between the two countries.
The UK-Singapore Bilateral Investment Treaty (UKSBIT) will supersede the existing pact that came into force in 1975.
The new treaty will include robust and up-to-date rules on the treatment of investments and investors from Singapore and the UK.
As of 2021, the stock of UK investment in Singapore totals £11.4 billion and the stock of Singaporean investment in the UK totals £12.0 billion, up from £4.1 billion in 2012.
The launch of the negotiations was announced after a virtual meeting between Singapore Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran and the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch.
If members have any questions, they can reach out to Sabina.Ciofu@techUK.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/talks-on-uk-singapore-treaty.html
