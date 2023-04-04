Talks on UK-Singapore Treaty

The United Kingdom and Singapore have started talks on a new treaty that will improve the flow of investments between the two countries.

The UK-Singapore Bilateral Investment Treaty (UKSBIT) will supersede the existing pact that came into force in 1975.

The new treaty will include robust and up-to-date rules on the treatment of investments and investors from Singapore and the UK.

As of 2021, the stock of UK investment in Singapore totals £11.4 billion and the stock of Singaporean investment in the UK totals £12.0 billion, up from £4.1 billion in 2012.

The launch of the negotiations was announced after a virtual meeting between Singapore Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran and the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch.

