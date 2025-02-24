Talks relaunch on India trade deal to boost UK’s growth agenda

UK-India free trade talks are being relaunched, with a visit to India by the Business and Trade Secretary.

UK-India trade talks kick off in New Delhi today with Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Deal aims to deliver economic growth and bring Indian economy – world’s third largest by 2028 – within reach for more UK businesses

Push to attract investment will take place in financial capital Mumbai and tech hub Bengaluru by Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson

The relaunch of talks on a UK-India trade deal will take place today [Monday 24 February], as UK ministers arrive in India to negotiate a huge economic prize helping to deliver on the growth agenda.

India is forecast to have the highest growth rate in the G20 for the next five years and set to become the world’s third biggest economy by 2028. With an expected 95 million strong middle class by 2035, there are more and more opportunities every day for UK businesses to sell to consumers in India ready to buy British.

Securing trade deals with massive global economies like India demonstrates the UK’s commitment to free and fair trade and how this Government will support jobs, prosperity, and real change for the British people as part of the Plan for Change.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

Securing a trade deal with what is soon-to-be the third biggest economy in the world is a no-brainer, and a top priority for me and this Government. That is why I’m flying to New Delhi with our top negotiating team to show our commitment to getting these talks back on track. Only a pragmatic government can deliver the economic growth and stability that the British public and British businesses deserve, delivering on the Plan for Change. Growth will be the guiding principle in our trade negotiations with India and I’m excited about the opportunities on offer in this vibrant market.

Trade ministers from both countries will kickstart negotiations on a modern economic deal with two-days of focused discussions – the first time both negotiating teams have formally got around the table under this government.

Standard Chartered UK CEO and Head, Client Coverage UK, Saif Malik said:

We warmly welcome efforts to strengthen trade ties with one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest growing markets. As a leading global bank operating in India for over 160 years, the opportunities for British businesses are significant. Whether it’s improved access to India’s growing consumer market, opportunities in manufacturing, infrastructure and innovation, or collaboration in financial and professional services, the relaunch of trade talks can unlock even greater trade, investment and prosperity across the UK-India corridor.”

Chair of UK India Business Council Richard Heald said:

The UK Government’s visit reaffirms its commitment for a new ambitious and future-focused trade & investment relationship with India. We are delighted to note the progress on the UK-India Free Trade Agreement negotiations. Success in the FTA will support further economic growth for the world’s 5th and 6th largest economies. It will catalyse collaboration beyond into other areas too. Importantly, it will signal the UK and India are strategic partners. This is truly an exciting chapter of the UK-India partnership.

The talks will open against a backdrop of Indian commerce and artisans on a joint visit to Delhi’s National Crafts Museum. The pair will also spend time visiting BT India’s office in Gurugram – one of the largest UK employers in India – to see first-hand how UK tech and Indian talent are helping solve global challenges.

As part of the visit, Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson will address investors in two of the country’s foremost business centres Mumbai and Bengaluru, to sell the UK as the best and most connected place for Indian businesses to invest.

India has been the second biggest source of FDI into the UK for five consecutive years in terms of number of projects. In terms of value, the most recent stats show a 28% year-on-year increase in investment stock at the end of 2023.

The UK offer for Indian investors has never been stronger, she will tell businesses, thanks to the government’s drive to restore economic stability and boost investor confidence as part of the Plan for Change.

The UK and India are currently the sixth and fifth largest global economies respectively, with a trade relationship worth £41 billion and investment supporting over 600,000 jobs across both countries.

A trade deal could unlock new opportunities for businesses and consumers in all regions and nations of the UK, support jobs, boost wages, and back the high-growth sectors identified in the government’s upcoming Industrial Strategy, such as advanced manufacturing, clean energy, financial services, and professional and business services.

Notes to Editors