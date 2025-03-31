National Archives
Tanks to Botanics – archives win accredited status
Two radically different archives, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and The Tank Museum at Bovington, have won accredited status for the first time for their archive services.
The award shows they meet the UK standard for managing collections and enabling public access to their records. It also means they have shown resilience and the ability to manage changing circumstances successfully.
All accredited archive services must apply again for accreditation six years after their initial award. These archives were awarded accreditation for the second time:
- Buckinghamshire Archives
- East Riding of Yorkshire Archives
- HSBC Archives
- Hull History Centre
- Imperial War Museums
- National Gallery Research Centre
- National Maritime Museum
- National Portrait Gallery Archive
- Oswestry Town Council Archives
- Oxford Brookes University Special Collections
- Public Record Office of Northern Ireland
- West Sussex Record Office
The awards were made by a UK Archive Service Accreditation Committee panel.
Archive Service Accreditation is supported by a partnership of the Archives and Records Association (UK), Archives and Records Council Wales, National Records of Scotland, Public Record Office of Northern Ireland, Scottish Council on Archives, The National Archives and the Welsh Government through its Museums, Archives and Libraries Wales division.
