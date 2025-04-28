YPO
|Printable version
Tara’s marathon run raises £3,820 for NSPCC
YPO business manager Tara Charlesworth raised an incredible £3,820 for the NSPCC by running her first London Marathon on Sunday.
Tara almost doubled her fundraising target of £2,000 as she finished her first competitive race in a time of five hours, 59 minutes and 58 seconds.
“It took longer than expected due to the warm weather, but I felt strong mentally and physically,” she said. “The thought of running for such a great cause and all my fantastic sponsors kept me going and I was happy to just beat six hours!”
Tara, 37, ran for our charity partner the NSPCC after witnessing its life-changing impact for children in the local area.
An avid supporter of the children’s charity, she has volunteered as a mentor to young children in need of respite from challenging home lives, accompanying them to specialised support services, engaging in recreational activities and even being present at the birth of a baby.
A visit to the NSPCC's central hub in Leeds last year left Tara in awe of the team’s commitment to children in the local area.
“My visit to the NSPCC central hub was inspiring and sobering. I gained insight into their management of key projects like ChildLine and Pantosaurus, as well as tackling challenging issues including sexual abuse and prenatal therapy for anxious mothers,” she said.
“It truly opened my eyes to the breadth of the NSPCC’s work and the long waiting lists for their services, which motivated me to raise as much money as I could for this incredible organisation.”
Ash Cartwright, head of trading, said: “I’m incredibly proud of Tara for completing the London Marathon on behalf of the NSPCC - what an amazing achievement!
“As her manager, it’s been inspiring to watch her dedication and determination over the past few months. She’s poured hours into training, staying committed through all kinds of weather, and it all paid off as she crossed the finish line under the blazing London sun. Her energy, spirit, and passion for such a meaningful cause have been infectious, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to support her on this journey. What a superstar!"
Tara followed in the footsteps of senior transport driver Neil Roberts, who ran his first London Marathon last year and raised more than £2,100 for the NSPCC.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/tara-raises-thousands-for-nspcc-with-london-marathon-run
