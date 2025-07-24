NHS Wales
Targeted action can help prevent Measles outbreaks in Wales
A new Public Health Wales study has highlighted the need to increase Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination uptake in key groups and areas across Wales.
The modelling report by the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme examines the potential for Measles outbreaks and shows that most areas in Wales are well protected and unlikely to sustain widespread community transmission of measles.
However, the report highlights that some locations – particularly in Cardiff, Swansea, Newport and university towns such as Aberystwyth and Bangor – have pockets of lower vaccination coverage. In these areas, the spread of measles could be driven by transmission among teenagers and young adults.
The modelling found that the highest risk for sustained transmission exists in the 18-24 age group, particularly in urban centres and university settings. It also identifies young people aged 11-17 as a key group in several areas with moderate uptake.
MMR vaccination is safe, effective, and available for free on the NHS. Public Health Wales urges anyone who is unsure their own or their child’s MMR vaccination status to check with their GP or local health board.
Measles is a highly contagious disease, but it is preventable with two doses of the MMR vaccine. Staying up to date with vaccinations remains the most effective way to stop its spread. There are risks involved with not being vaccinated – to yourself and to others who are vulnerable including babies, pregnant women who have not received the vaccine, older people and those with weaker immune systems.
A national MMR campaign in 2024 successfully delivered over 5,500 MMR doses to school-aged children. Despite this, over 200 primary schools and 25 secondary schools in Wales still have recorded two-dose uptake rates below 90 per cent, which leaves them more vulnerable to outbreaks.
The report includes 11 key recommendations to help reduce the risk of future outbreaks including:
- Targeted efforts to increase vaccination among teenagers and young adults
- Improved vaccination record-keeping, with status checked and recorded at GP registration and university enrolment
- Greater awareness among health professionals of the elevated risk in certain age groups and areas
- Ongoing development of the modelling approach to support future policy and planning
Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said:
“This report shows us where we need to focus our efforts to protect individuals and communities from measles. The vast majority of Wales remains at low risk, but we must act now to reduce the risk further.
“By focusing on the age groups and locations identified in the report, we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the most vulnerable in our communities.”
More information on MMR including eligibility for the vaccine is available here: https://phw.nhs.wales/eligibility-for-the-mmr-vaccine/
