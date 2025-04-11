NHS England
|Printable version
Targeted breast cancer treatment approved for routine NHS use
Women with advanced breast cancer could soon have access to a new targeted treatment on the NHS, following a decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).
The tablet capivasertib, used alongside fulvestrant, has been approved for patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer that has progressed after earlier endocrine treatment.
It becomes the latest addition to the NHS’s growing toolkit of targeted cancer treatments, with trials suggesting capiversatib with fulvestrant on average gave patients an extra 4 months before their condition progressed compared to fulvestrant alone.
Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer at NHS England said: “This new combination treatment offers an additional option for some people whose breast cancer has progressed despite previous hormone therapy, and who may benefit from a targeted approach.
“While it won’t be suitable for everyone, giving patients more time before more intensive therapies are required is an important part of our drive to personalise cancer care and improve quality of life for patients wherever possible.”
Background
This combination is targeted to patients whose tumours harbour one of three specific genomic alterations in PIK3CA, AKT1 or PTEN.
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2025/04/targeted-breast-cancer-treatment-approved-for-routine-nhs-use/
Latest News from
NHS England
Over three million additional appointments delivered as NHS exceeds faster diagnosis standard for cancer10/04/2025 16:15:00
The NHS has delivered more than 3.1 million additional appointments since July 2024 and hit the ambitious faster diagnosis standard for cancer, new figures show today.
Beds lost to seasonal viruses this winter greater than population of Malta03/04/2025 14:15:00
The number of hospital beds taken up by seasonal viruses this winter was more than the equivalent of the population of Malta, according to new NHS data.
NHS spring Covid-19 vaccine rollout kicks off with more than half a million appointments already booked01/04/2025 12:15:00
The first spring Covid-19 vaccines are being delivered by NHS staff from today (Tuesday 1 April) with more than half a million appointments booked in the last week.
Over a million norovirus web hits this winter amid quad-demic28/03/2025 12:15:00
Searches for NHS advice on norovirus topped one million this winter as NHS staff managed a quad-demic of viruses, according to new NHS data.
Winter virus levels as NHS heads into spring28/03/2025 11:20:00
Norovirus cases in hospitals are the highest they’ve ever been at the start of spring, according to new NHS data.
NHS invites millions to book life-saving Covid-19 jab25/03/2025 11:15:00
The NHS national booking system has today opened for 7.5 million eligible people to book in their spring Covid-19 vaccination.
NHS still under strain despite fall in winter virus cases21/03/2025 11:10:00
The worst of the winter pressures are over for the NHS according to England’s top doctor, after norovirus cases in hospitals dropped for the 4th week in a row.
NHS England names new executive team to lead transition18/03/2025 14:15:00
NHS England yesterday announced the incoming team who will help lead the organisation’s transition into the Department of Health and Social Care.