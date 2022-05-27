Think Tanks
Targeted Support and Tax Grabs: ASI Responds to the Chancellor's Announcement on Cost of Living Relief Measures
Morgan Schondelmeier Director of Operations at the Adam Smith Institute responds to the Chancellor’s Statement on the Cost of Living.
We welcome the Government’s introduction of targeted support for households, a policy which the Adam Smith Institute called for in a recent report.
A one off cash payment direct to the most vulnerable households is the clearest way to provide immediate support with the least distortionary effects. Uprating benefits in line with CPI is also a sensible measure to ensure the least well off don’t get left behind. Finally, the Chancellor is right to scrap the repayments on the energy bills rebate - a poorly designed scheme from the start. It’s just a shame that it took the Chancellor so long to come to these conclusions.
A conclusion the Chancellor never should have reached was that a windfall tax is a good idea. Spending months arguing against it both practically and ideologically and then caving to pressure from the left leaves much to be desired for a ‘fiscally conservative’ Chancellor. Even with the sensible sunset clause and investment measures, a windfall tax is still not the most effective way to raise revenue and sets a precedent that the UK is a risky place to do business.
