Targeted support for North East clean energy project to create thousands of jobs and power Britain's green future

A single Lead Environmental Regulator will make decision-making easier for the Port of Tyne’s Clean Energy Park, unleashing growth across the North East and strengthening energy security.

Thousands of jobs and billions of pounds are set to flow into the North East, as the government accelerates planning and regulatory approvals for a landmark clean energy project on the River Tyne.

The government has appointed the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) as Lead Environmental Regulator for the Port of Tyne’s proposed £175 million Clean Energy Park development. MMO will act as a single point of contact to coordinate joined-up advice from regulators – streamlining decision-making and minimising delays, without compromising environmental standards.

The proposed new Clean Energy Park will breathe new life into an underused 230-acre industrial site on the banks of the River Tyne, adding 400 metres of new deep-water quayside to create the necessary port infrastructure needed to develop and maintain the North Sea offshore wind sector. This will create up to 12,000 jobs for people in the North East and contribute more than £5.6 billion to the local and national economy, cementing the region’s reputation as the home of Britain’s green energy revolution.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:

Port of Tyne Clean Energy Park is a win-win for growth and nature. With the Marine Management Organisation as its Lead Environmental Regulator, we can deliver more clean energy and more jobs, while continuing to protect the environment. The Environment Agency and Natural England will continue as key advisors for the project, with the MMO coordinating their input from the outset to identify and resolve issues early and keep the project on track. Transforming Britain into a clean energy superpower is a fundamental pillar of the government’s Plan for Change.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, said:

I want to double the number of green energy jobs in our region by 2035, so local people have great well-paid jobs on their doorstep. This new clean energy terminal Port of Tyne is bringing forward is a brilliant step towards that goal creating thousands of jobs and showing that we are the English home of green energy.

MMO Chief Executive Elysia McCaffrey said:

The Port of Tyne’s proposed Clean Energy Park is a fantastic example of how we can support sustainable economic growth while maintaining our commitment to protecting the marine environment. MMO is proud to act as Lead Environmental Regulator and we will help bring regulators together from the outset, providing clear, coordinated advice that enables better and more streamlined decision-making.

Port of Tyne CEO, Matt Beeton, said:

Today’s announcement marks another major step forward for the new north-side port terminal at the Tyne Clean Energy Park. By entering the Lead Environmental Regulator Process, we anticipate a streamlined path to delivering this nationally significant piece of infrastructure. The terminal will feature 400 metres of new deep-water quayside, supporting the UK’s offshore renewables sector and advanced manufacturing ambitions.

The announcement is another step forward in the government’s commitment to overhaul environmental regulation to drive economic growth while protecting nature. Wider actions include simplifying overly complex guidance and streamlining permitting processes, alongside giving regulators a clear mandate to prioritise outcomes over process to speed up decision-making. The results are already showing, with environmental regulators now meeting or exceeding key planning timeliness targets, giving developers greater certainty and helping vital infrastructure projects move faster. This is the eighth addition to the Lead Environmental Regulator programme, demonstrating a growing interest in the programme, with more developers looking to join and use the service.