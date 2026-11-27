Families will benefit from lower costs on everyday essentials as the government suspends tariffs on more than 100 products.

More than 100 products will have their tariffs cut from today, helping lower the cost of family favourites.

Changes to products including baked beans, garlic and chocolate are expected to cut consumer costs by up to £185 million a year.

Farmers and households using heating oil also set to benefit from lower import costs.

Tariffs are being removed on products, including baked beans and chocolate, alongside fertilisers for farmers and kerosene heating oil.

The tariff removal, first announced by the Chancellor at last month’s Budget but coming into force today (date) will give breathing space to consumers. Lower-income households are to benefit most from up to £185 million in annual consumer savings.

Other items that will see a tariff suspension include jams, marmalades, and cough sweets while cuts will also cover fertilisers, supporting farmers through greater security of supply and potential cost reductions. Changes to kerosene tariffs will also support households and businesses relying on heating oil.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey said:

Families are still feeling the impact of global conflicts on the weekly shop. We can’t control what happens around the world, but we will help where we can. That’s why from today we’re removing tariffs on more than 100 products, helping bring down food costs and putting up to £185 million a year back into families’ pockets.

In June covering tariffs on products including pasta, fruit juice and tuna were cut. Together, the two packages are expected to reduce consumer costs by up to £595 million a year.

This builds on action announced at the Budget to give families breathing space, including keeping fuel duty down, £100 towards energy bills for 20 million households and scrapping electricity standing charges, alongside the £2 cap on bus fares.

More information

The suspensions will remain in place until December 2028, with fertiliser tariffs suspended until December 2027.

Other products to see their tariffs cut include: