Taskforce calls for radical reset of nuclear regulation in UK

Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce publishes final report and calls for radical reset of overly complex nuclear regulatory system.

An overly complex nuclear regulatory system has contributed to the “relative decline” of the UK’s ability to deliver faster and cheaper nuclear projects

Independent expert taskforce, commissioned by the Prime Minister, publishes final report and 47 recommendations for government to speed up delivery, reduce costs and strengthen safety

Overly complex regulation in the UK has contributed to the “relative decline” in the UK’s global leadership position in nuclear, according to the independent taskforce commissioned by the government.

In its final report published yesterday (Monday 24 November), the expert group says a “radical reset” is needed and outlines 47 recommendations for the government to speed up building new nuclear projects at a lower cost and on time, to unleash a golden era of nuclear technology and innovation.

Nuclear Regulatory Review 2025

Recommendations include establishing a ‘one-stop shop’ for nuclear decisions and streamlining regulation to remove duplication and improve proportionality to avoid overly bureaucratic, costly processes while improving safety standards. The expert group estimates that the reforms could save tens of billions in nuclear decommissioning costs alone, as well as cutting energy costs for consumers and driving more investment into the UK.

Britain was the first country to split the atom, commission the first full-scale nuclear power station supplying energy to a grid, and by 1965 had more nuclear reactors in operation than the US, USSR, and France put together. Nuclear power produced a quarter of our electricity into the 1990s. But recent nuclear projects have been expensive and behind schedule, caused in part by overly complex and misunderstood regulation which prioritises process and paperwork over safe outcomes.

The Taskforce argues these complexities can be tackled by fixing planning delays, replacing surveys and assessments with more effective action on nature and environments, and reintroducing proportionality and current international standards and practice into radiological rules.

The Chancellor is set to welcome the need for radical reform as part of the government’s drive to deliver a golden age of nuclear in the UK and will respond to the report at the Budget.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband yesterday said:

This government is delivering a golden age of new nuclear as we drive for energy sovereignty and abundance. A crucial part of that is delivering the reforms we need to drive forward new nuclear in a safe, affordable way.

Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, yesterday said:

Our nuclear deterrent protects Britain and our NATO allies every minute of every day. Delivering and renewing this capability is a truly national endeavour – one of the most complex and technologically advanced undertakings in our history. To achieve this, we must work even more closely together across government, industry, and regulators to deliver capabilities and protect the nation. Our nuclear programmes will not only safeguard our national security but also create tens of thousands of highly skilled jobs and apprenticeships across the UK, building a nuclear skills base for decades to come.

Taskforce Chair John Fingleton yesterday said:

This is a once in a generation opportunity. The problems are systemic, rooted in unnecessary complexity, and a mindset that favours process over outcome. Our solutions are radical, but necessary. By simplifying regulation, we can maintain or enhance safety standards while finally delivering nuclear capacity safely, quickly, and affordably.

The Taskforce’s recommendations include the following 5 root and branch propositions:

stronger political leadership, including the government providing a robust strategic direction for the civil and defence nuclear sectors

establishing a Commission for Nuclear Regulation to be a unified decision maker across all regulators, planners, and approval bodies

clarifying risk tolerability and proportionality, bringing Britain into line with the rest of the world

merging the Defence Nuclear Safety Regulator into the Office for Nuclear Regulation

avoiding regulation which prioritises bureaucracy over safe outcomes – such as reforming environmental and planning regimes to enhance nature and deliver projects quicker

The taskforce assesses that reforms could lead to:

faster delivery of reliable low-carbon power to electrify the economy and meet net zero commitments

a quicker and cheaper renewal of the nuclear deterrent including the Dreadnought programme and AUKUS submarines

savings of tens of billions from the current £150 billion projected cost of decommissioning legacy nuclear activities

lower energy costs for consumers, industry, and public services

near-term boost to investment into the UK and economic growth and productivity

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, yesterday said:

This report presents an unprecedented opportunity to make nuclear regulation more coherent, transparent and efficient, in turn making projects faster and less expensive to deliver. Too often, costly and bureaucratic processes have stood in the way of our energy security, the fight against the climate crisis, and protecting the natural environment, to which nuclear is essential. Our standards of regulation are world renowned, but our processes have sometimes developed in a piecemeal way. The UK’s nuclear sector has a strong safety record, and these recommendations will ensure that continues to be the case while addressing duplication, contradiction and excess complexity. We are grateful to the government for commissioning John Fingleton to lead this review, for the timely way in which they have undertaken their work and we urge the adoption of the Taskforce recommendations as soon as possible. We also recognise the industry’s responsibility to play our part in ensuring nuclear regulation maintains public confidence whilst not hindering delivery.

Mike Finnerty, ONR’s Chief Executive and Chief Nuclear Inspector, yesterday said:

We have worked closely with the Taskforce to help shape the future of UK nuclear regulation, recognising the expansion, growth and technological advancements happening across the sector. The Taskforce work has informed the development of our new strategy, which will be published for public consultation next month. The draft strategy sets out a modern, agile and productive regulatory approach, with public trust and strong standards of nuclear safety and security at its heart. We believe this approach is crucial if The Office for Nuclear Regulation is to continue to regulate the industry effectively through the renaissance we are witnessing. ONR is ready to implement recommendations that remove any unnecessary burden from the regulatory framework, while maintaining rigorous safety standards.

Julia Pyke and Nigel Cann, Joint Managing Directors of Sizewell C, yesterday said:

The government this year announced a new golden age of nuclear energy in Britain – and we now have an opportunity to create a long-term programme of nuclear power that will deliver energy security for generations to come. To do that, we need to embrace a cultural change in how we build our energy infrastructure – and we welcome the attempts outlined in this report to prioritise outcomes and pragmatism ahead of process. By delivering nationally significant infrastructure in a way that is both responsible and efficient, we can provide better value to consumers while boosting nature and economic growth across Britain.

Dr Rick Springman, President of Global Clean Energy Opportunities for Holtec International yesterday said: