Think Tanks
|Printable version
Tata Steel “a bad deal for workers”, says IPPR
Luke Murphy, head of the fair transition unit at IPPR, responded to the government's deal with Tata Steel regarding Britain's largest steelworks at Port Talbot
"The use of coal in steelmaking must come to an end but this looks like a bad deal for workers, the wider community in Port Talbot, and for Britain.
"The steel sector in the UK was desperate for a Sector Deal all the way back in 2017. The nuclear industry got one and secured relatively strong commitments to hire locally and protect jobs. The steel sector didn't get one and now it's fighting for its life and workers are suffering.
"The government has failed to give unions and workers a seat at the table throughout this process and their interests have been ignored or abandoned.
"The greening of steel is a race the UK is losing but it didn't need to be this way. Germany has invested over $53 billion in decarbonising heavy industry and has committed to work with unions and protect jobs.
"The UK has nothing like the scale of this commitment and has done nothing to make conditions more favourable for investment, like tackling very high energy prices for industrial consumers.
"The UK needs a Green Industrial Strategy with jobs and workers at its heart."
Luke Murphy is available for interview
CONTACT
Liam Evans, Senior Digital and Media Officer: 07419 365334 l.evans@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
- Luke Murphy recently wrote a piece on how to deliver a just transition, available here: https://labourlist.org/2023/09/just-transition-green-jobs-climate-change-net-zero-ippr/
- IPPR is the UK’s pre-eminent progressive think tank. With more than 40 staff in offices in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh, IPPR is Britain’s only national think tank with a truly national presence. www.ippr.org
Welsh steel’s future secured as UK Government and Tata Steel announce Port Talbot green transition proposal
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Deliver once-in-a-generation NHS reform to avert killer costs and end second-rate care, landmark report warns14/09/2023 11:20:00
A landmark new report for the cross-party IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity has revealed that UK health and care services are falling further behind international peers – and sets out a 10-point plan to put them right.
IPPR - Fair tax changes in Scotland could boost spending on key national priorities by hundreds of millions per year, say campaigners14/09/2023 10:20:00
Campaigners are calling on the First Minister to ‘put Scotland’s money where his mouth is’ by beginning to deliver his commitment to explore “bolder” income and wealth tax reforms and to do so ahead of the next Scottish Budget.
Demos - Martha’s Rule – explained11/09/2023 10:05:00
Demos has published a report supporting calls for the NHS to bring in Martha’s Rule, giving patients and their families more power to get a second opinion when they feel they aren’t being heard.
IFS - The triple lock creates uncertainty for pension incomes and savers, as well as the public finances11/09/2023 09:05:00
The pensions triple lock has increased state pension spending and creates uncertainty for current and future generations of pensioners.
Muscular unionism’ approach to devolved nations risks backfiring across the UK, new IPPR research warns08/09/2023 10:10:00
The ‘muscular unionism’ approach to governance adopted by many Westminster politicians in recent years risks backfiring among those who want Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK, an IPPR report warns
IEA - Lifting onshore wind ban ‘a step in the right direction’06/09/2023 15:20:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at the free market Institute of Economic Affairs comments on reports that the government will relax the effective ban on new onshore wind farms in England
IFS responds to changes to DWP work capability assessments06/09/2023 12:20:00
We respond to proposed changes by the government to reform the work capability assessment used to determine entitlement to incapacity benefits.
The King's Fund responds to the latest ONS data on ethnic and socio-demographic inequalities in mortality rates for common physical health conditions01/09/2023 09:05:00
Veena Raleigh, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, responded to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data on ethnic and socio-demographic inequalities in mortality rates for common physical health conditions: England, 21 March 2021 to 31 January 2023