Customers encouraged to update email address to go paperless.

Around 3.5 million people will receive their annual tax code notices electronically as part of HMRC’s Digitising Post Programme.

Customers can access their tax code in their Personal Tax Account or through the HMRC app.

Customers should keep their email address up to date with HMRC to receive tax code updates as more communications move online.

From February 2027, around 3.5 million people, will receive their annual tax code notices online rather than through the post as HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) encourages customers to go paperless.

The change applies to those already using HMRC’s Personal Tax Account or app, who have not yet gone paperless.

As HMRC moves more information online, customers can rely less on post.

Of the 17.5 million tax code notices issued ahead of 6 April 2026, 34% were digital while 11.5 million were posted at a cost of more than £8.2 million.

To receive digital communications from HMRC, customers should download the HMRC app or go online to their Personal Tax Account and provide an up-to-date email address. They will then be notified when communications are available online.

Customers who do not yet use HMRC’s online services will continue to receive their tax code notice through the post.

HMRC has committed to saving £50 million a year in print and post costs from the 2028 to 2029 tax year.

James Murray, Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General, yesterday said:

We are digitising the way HMRC communicates with members of the public. This will modernise the service it provides and will reduce the amount of taxpayers’ money being spent on printing and postage. Making annual tax code notices digital by default, where people already use HMRC’s digital services, is the first step to reduce print and postal costs by £50 million annually from 2029.

Customers who request communications in an alternative format, such as braille, large print or audio, will continue to receive them in their chosen format. Anyone whose tax code has changed can still request a paper notice if needed.

HMRC will monitor how the 3.5 million customers respond including whether they view their tax code online, contact HMRC or requested a paper copy, to inform the wider rollout of digital communications

HMRC is reminding customers that if they receive an unexpected call or message claiming to be from HMRC, always take time to stop and think if the request is real before sharing personal information. HMRC’s genuine contact details and advice on spotting scams can be found on GOV.UK.

Further Information

Customers can find out more about Tax Code Notices on GOV.UK.

Customers opting to go paperless for their HMRC communications can follow the instructions on GOV.UK.

Recent improvements to the digital tax code service, including explainers when tax codes change, has led to a 40% reduction in the need to contact HMRC.

Customers who go online to access their tax code details can: