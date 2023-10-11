NHS Wales
|Printable version
Tax increases on energy dense foods and tobacco reduce health inequality
A review of international evidence on how to reduce inequalities in health has found that tax increases on tobacco and high energy foods, with subsidies on fruit and vegetables, work well to narrow gaps in health between the richest and poorest.
While inequalities in healthy life expectancy have remained stable, the gap in how long someone can expect to live between the least and most deprived populations in Wales has been increasing in recent years for both males and females. The poorest households are also being hit hardest by the cost of living crisis and this is further widening the gaps between those with the best and the worst health.
The Identifying Evidence to Support Action to Reduce Socioeconomic Inequalities in Health report, commissioned by Public Health Wales and undertaken by Liverpool John Moores University, aimed to better understand this gap.
The report identified key areas where evidence shows that actions have positive effects on inequalities in health and these include:
-
Price/tax increases on tobacco and high energy density foods and subsidies on fruit and vegetables, coupled with comprehensive smoke free policies.
-
Targeting help and information towards people in low socioeconomic groups, for example assisting with navigating the healthcare system, parental education, and breastfeeding promotion.
-
Food subsidy programmes and improvement of housing conditions.
Sara Wood, researcher at Public Health Wales, said: “Addressing inequalities in health between the least and most deprived is a key challenge for public health. Through identifying the actions that can improve health outcomes for low socioeconomic groups, this valuable report can help inform future work to create a fairer and healthier Wales.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/tax-increases-on-energy-dense-foods-and-tobacco-reduce-health-inequality/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Social media regularly used by 48% of primary age children in Wales, report shows11/10/2023 09:15:00
School Health Research Network expands its work to provide a clearer picture of health behaviours from childhood into adolescence.
Public Health Wales welcomes plan to phase out smoking06/10/2023 11:15:00
Jim McManus, National Director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health Wales said: “Public Health Wales welcomes the announcement by the Prime Minister to allow a free vote in parliament on raising the legal age of smoking by one year.
A majority of people in Wales feel comfortable talking about bowel screening05/10/2023 10:15:00
The latest results from Public Health Wales’ Time to Talk Public Health panel survey show that around 8 in 10 people would feel comfortable talking to friends and family, and to a healthcare professional about bowel screening (78 percent and 85 percent, respectively).
Digital Healthcare: Public Health Wales launches a new Digital and Data Strategy to enhance health data accessibility, quality, and security04/10/2023 16:25:00
Our new Digital and Data Strategy will help us use the power of digital and data technology to protect and improve the health and well-being of people in Wales and to reduce health inequalities. It is part of our Long-Term Strategy (2023-35).
Health Impact Assessment approach aids public sector bodies in development of climate change adaptations03/10/2023 16:15:00
Research by Public Health Wales, along with the consultancy Urban Habitats, has shown the value of using a Health Impact Assessment (HIA) when developing adaptations to climate change.
A review of international evidence and country experiences has found evidence that multi-sectoral policies may reduce health inequities28/09/2023 12:10:00
The International Horizon Scanning and Learning Report 46: Five Essential Conditions for Health Equity examined determinants of health inequity and highlighted five policy areas where action could be taken to reduce inequity.
High quality provision is essential if free school meals and free childcare are to improve our children's health27/09/2023 15:10:00
Roll-out of free school meals and childcare must not compromise on quality if we are to safeguard the health of those most disadvantaged. This is the message from senior leaders in the Building a Healthier Wales Coordination group.
University students urged to put vaccination on their to do list to avoid serious illness22/09/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales is urging new and current students arriving at university this autumn to ensure that they are up to date with all their childhood vaccinations, and so avoid serious illnesses such as meningitis, measles and septicaemia.