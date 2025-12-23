Tax Minister and Bingo Association celebrate scrapping of Bingo Duty

Bingo clubs across Britain are celebrating the scrapping of bingo duty as UK tax minister Dan Tomlinson and the Bingo Association’s Paul Swindon joined players in London.

Bingo clubs across Britain celebrate budget move to scrap tax on one of the nation’s iconic games

Bingo Association hails scrapping of bingo duty as ‘transformative’ as Tax Minister Dan Tomlinson meets players at Buzz Bingo in Tooting

Around 250 British bingo clubs to be protected by new changes in April 2026

They visited Buzz Bingo Tooting during the Christmas bingo bonanza season following the Chancellor’s Budget announcement that bingo duty would be scrapped from April 2026.

They met Jeeva Jeevahan, General Manager at Buzz Bingo Tooting, alongside some of the club’s regulars, with Tomlinson calling the duty scrapping a ‘full house win’ for the around 250 clubs across the country while Swindon praised the measure as ‘transformative’ for the sector’s survival.

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, Dan Tomlinson, said:

This is a ‘full house win’ for bingo clubs and the communities who rely on them. Bingo clubs are about much more than just the numbers – they’re about community, friendship and fun. Scrapping this tax recognises the important role these venues play.

Bingo has been a popular part of British culture since the 1960s, when purpose-built bingo clubs sprang up across towns and cities following the legalisation of commercial gaming, becoming a staple of high streets and a social hub for millions.

Bingo duty is currently charged at 10% on profits - its removal will go towards supporting the 7,000 jobs in the sector, and ensuring bingo remains part of British life for the foreseeable future.

The move is part of a wider gambling tax package announced by Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, at Budget aimed at creating a fairer and sustainable system that will raise over £1 billion a year to go towards the country’s priorities – cutting the cost of living, cutting debt and borrowing, and cutting NHS waiting lists.

Paul Swindon, Head of Governance and Compliance for the Bingo Association:

This visit by the Exchequer Secretary is a clear demonstration of the government’s recognition of the important role bingo clubs play in communities across the country. The decision to abolish Bingo Duty was a transformative moment for our sector and a powerful vote of confidence in the unique community value we provide. After years of rising costs and economic pressure, this change gives clubs the stability and headroom they need to reinvest, modernise and secure thousands of jobs. It ensures that bingo clubs can continue to thrive as safe, affordable and much-loved spaces at the heart of British life. We welcome the government’s willingness to listen and to act. This visit shows a genuine commitment to understanding how bingo clubs support local economies and bring people together, and it will make a real difference to the communities we serve.

