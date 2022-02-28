EU News
|Printable version
Taxation: Council reviews list of non-cooperative countries for tax purposes
The EU continues to promote fair tax competition and address harmful tax practices. The Council recently (24 February 2022) adopted conclusions on the revised EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, deciding to maintain the following countries on the list: American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.
The Council regrets that these jurisdictions remain non-cooperative on tax matters and invites them to engage with the Code of Conduct Group in order to resolve the identified issues.
The revised list (Annex I) only includes countries that either have not engaged in a constructive dialogue with the EU on tax governance or have failed to deliver on their commitments to implement the necessary reforms. Those reforms should aim to comply with a set of objective tax good governance criteria, which include tax transparency, fair taxation and implementation of international standards designed to prevent tax base erosion and profit shifting.
Further commitments by cooperative countries
In addition to the list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions, the Council approved the usual state of play document (Annex II) which reflects the ongoing EU cooperation with its international partners and the commitments of these countries to reform their legislation to adhere to agreed tax good governance standards. Its purpose is to recognise ongoing constructive work in the field of taxation, and to encourage the positive approach taken by cooperative jurisdictions to implement tax good governance principles.
A number of countries made commitments in particular with regard to the OECD Forum on Harmful Tax Practices (FHTP) recommendations on the effective implementation of the economic substance requirements or the implementation of the OECD domestic tax base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) country-by-country Reporting (CbCR) minimum standards. Several other countries are also taking steps to reform their preferential tax regimes or further improve their legislation. The updates are reflected in the Code of Conduct Group report that the Council also approved.
Background
The EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes was established in December 2017. It is part of the EU’s external strategy on taxation and aims to contribute to ongoing efforts to promote tax good governance worldwide.
Jurisdictions are assessed on the basis of a set of criteria laid down by the Council in 2016. These criteria cover tax transparency, fair taxation and implementation of international standards designed to prevent tax base erosion and profit shifting. Work on the list is a dynamic process. As of 2020, the Council updates the list twice a year. The next revision of the list is scheduled for October 2022.
The list is set out in Annex I of the Council conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. The conclusions also include a state-of-play document (Annex II) identifying cooperative jurisdictions which have made further improvements to their tax policies or related cooperation.
The Council’s decisions are prepared by the Council's Code of Conduct Group which is also responsible for monitoring tax measures in the EU member states. The Chair of the Group maintains regular dialogue with jurisdictions concerned. More information on its work is published in the Code of Conduct Group report to the Council.
- Council conclusions on the revised EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes
- Code of Conduct Group report to the Council
- EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions (background information)
Press contacts
Press officer
+32 2 281 62 63
+32 470 88 42 96
If you are not a journalist, please send your request to the public information service.
Latest News from
EU News
Statement by President von der Leyen on further measures to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine28/02/2022 16:33:00
Statement given yesterday by President von der Leyen on further measures to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Joint Statement on further restrictive economic measures28/02/2022 15:25:00
Joint Statement given recently (26 February 2022) on further restrictive economic measures.
Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: EU imposes sanctions against President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov and adopts wide ranging individual and economic sanctions28/02/2022 14:33:00
The EU recently (25 February 2022) decided to sanction Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation and Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.
European Commission launches €3.2 billion investment package to advance sustainable connectivity in the Western Balkans28/02/2022 13:25:00
The European Commission recently (25 February 2022) unveiled a substantial €3.2 billion investment package to support 21 transport, digital, climate and energy connectivity projects in the Western Balkans.
EU at UN Environment Assembly: seeking to secure launch of negotiations for global agreement on plastics28/02/2022 12:38:00
Commissioner Sinkevičius is representing the European Union at the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) taking place from 28 February to 2 March in Nairobi, Kenya.
Council adopts its position on the corporate sustainability reporting directive (CSRD)28/02/2022 11:33:00
The Council agreed its position (‘general approach’) on the European Commission proposal for a corporate sustainability reporting directive (CSRD). This draft directive will complement the European sustainable finance strategy.
COVID-19 and rail transport: Council extends measures adopted in 202028/02/2022 10:38:00
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the level of rail traffic, the Council extended until 30 June 2022 the emergency measures put in place in October 2020 to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the sector.
Opening remarks by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel and President Macron following the Special meeting of the European Council of 24 February 202225/02/2022 16:33:00
Opening remarks given by President von der Leyen at the joint press conference with President Michel and President Macron following the Special meeting of the European Council of 24 February 2022.
Joint statement by the members of the European Council25/02/2022 15:25:00
Joint statement given yesterday by the members of the European Council.
Remarks by President Michel at the joint press conference with Commission President von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg25/02/2022 14:33:00
Remarks given yesterday by President Michel at the joint press conference with Commission President von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg.