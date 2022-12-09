EU News
Taxation: New transparency rules require service providers to report crypto-asset transactions
The European Commission yesterday proposed new tax transparency rules for all service providers facilitating transactions in crypto-assets for customers resident in the European Union. These complement the Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) Regulation and anti-money laundering rules.
Fair and effective taxation is key to securing revenues for public investment and services, while creating a business environment in which innovation can flourish. However, tax authorities currently lack the necessary information to monitor proceeds obtained by using crypto-assets, which are easily traded across borders. This severely limits their ability to ensure that taxes are effectively paid, which means European citizens lose important tax revenues.
Yesterday's proposal will improve Member States' ability to detect and counter tax fraud, tax evasion and tax avoidance, by requiring all crypto-asset service providers – irrespective of their size or location – to report transactions of clients residing in the EU. The Directive also aims to establish a common minimum level of penalties for situations of serious non-compliance, such as the complete absence of reporting despite administrative reminders. Moreover, the Commission suggested extending both reporting obligations of financial institutions to cover e-money and digital currencies and the scope of the automatic exchange of information to advance cross-border rulings used by high net-worth individuals.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
Taxation: Embracing the digital transition to help fight VAT fraud and support EU businesses09/12/2022 12:38:00
The European Commission yesterday proposed a series of measures to modernise and make the EU's Value-Added Tax (VAT) system work better for businesses and more resilient to fraud by embracing and promoting digitalisation.
ETS aviation: Council and Parliament strike provisional deal to reduce flight emissions09/12/2022 11:33:00
The Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional political agreement on the revision of the EU emissions trading system (EU ETS) rules applying to the aviation sector.
State aid: Commission approves €26.3 million Finnish measure to support SEVO in construction of hydroelectric pump storage07/12/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a €26.3 million Finnish aid measure to support Suomen Energiavarasto Oy (‘SEVO') in the construction of an underground hydroelectric pump storage facility.
Deal on new law to ensure products causing deforestation are not sold in the EU06/12/2022 16:33:00
To fight climate change and biodiversity loss, the new law obliges companies to ensure that a series of products sold in the EU do not come from deforested land anywhere in the world.
EU and Canada to co-host the next International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants06/12/2022 15:25:00
The outflow of refugees and migrants from Venezuela is currently one of the largest displacement crises in the world, with more than 7.1 million people having fled or left their country.
InvestEU: EIB invests in PBT's eco-friendly battery material production in Germany06/12/2022 14:33:00
The European Investment Bank (EIB), backed by the InvestEU programme, is granting a €36.7 million loan to Königswarter & Ebell, a fully-owned German subsidiary of Australia's Pure Battery Technologies (PBT).
Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T): Council adopts its position to ensure sustainable connectivity in Europe06/12/2022 13:25:00
Building a reliable, seamless, and high-quality trans-European transport network (TEN-T) will ensure sustainable connectivity across the European Union without physical interruptions, bottlenecks or missing links.
Visa suspension report: requirements for visa-free continue to be fulfilled but immediate steps are needed on alignment with EU visa policy06/12/2022 12:38:00
The Commission yesterday presented its 5th report on the monitoring of the EU visa-free regime with Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, as well as Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.
Russian oil: EU agrees on level of price cap06/12/2022 11:33:00
The Council recently (03 December 2022) decided to set an oil price cap for crude oil and petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (CN code 2709 00) which originate in or are exported from Russia, at USD 60 per barrel.