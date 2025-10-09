TB rates in England continue to increase in 2024

Tuberculosis (TB) levels in England increased by 13.6% in 2024 compared to the previous year, data published today by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows.

There were 5,490 notifications of the disease in 2024, compared to 4,831 in 2023.

Although rates have continued to increase, the risk to the general population in England from TB remains low. TB is preventable and curable, with 84.4% of patients completing treatment within 12 months.

A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than 3 weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB. Please speak to your GP if you think you could be at risk.

England now has a rate of 9.4 notifications per 100,000 population, which remains below this century’s peak of 15.6 notifications per 100,000 population in 2011.

82% of TB notifications in 2024 were in people born outside the UK but there was an increase in both UK-born and non UK-born populations.

The increase reflects global patterns, with many countries experiencing increasing TB rates in recent years.

TB continues to be associated with deprivation and the infection is more common in large urban areas. In line with longstanding trends, London recorded the highest regional rate at 20.6 per 100,000, followed by the West Midlands at 11.5 per 100,000.

For those born in the UK, TB is more common among those who experience homelessness, drug and alcohol dependence and have had contact with the criminal justice system.

Although numbers remain relatively low, drug-resistant TB also reached the highest levels since enhanced surveillance began in 2012. Of laboratory-confirmed notifications, 2.2% showed resistance to multiple drugs. This type of TB requires longer and more complex treatment, placing additional burdens on health services.

Dr Esther Robinson, Head of the TB Unit at UKHSA, said:

TB is preventable and curable but, with rates increasing, it remains a serious public health issue. We must act fast to break transmission chains through rapid identification and treatment. It’s important to remember that not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is caused by flu or COVID-19. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than 3 weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB. Please speak to your GP if you think you could be at risk – particularly if you have recently moved from a country where TB is more common.

The government remains committed to improving the prevention, detection, and control of TB in England by prioritising the most effective interventions, focusing on those most affected, and addressing health inequalities.

Today UKHSA has also published evidence from experts and stakeholders to inform the development of the new TB National Action Plan (2026 to 2031).