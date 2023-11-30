Teach children AI from start of secondary school, professional body recommends

Pupils must learn to work with AI tools, like ChatGPT, understanding their strengths and limitations, so they can succeed in life and help Britain compete in the global marketplace, BCS, The Chartered institute for IT said.

To do this, young people need a new alternative digital literacy qualification with an emphasis on AI and other modern digital skills, BCS recommended.

BCS argues the current Computer Science GCSE works well only for a narrow group of students, due to its theoretical focus – and most of the exam boards do not specify AI at all.

The scope of the existing GCSE should also be broadened to include a focus on how AI is built, as well as its risks and opportunities.

And understanding of AI should become a key part of teacher training and headteacher’s professional leadership qualifications.

An updated policy paper from the Department for Education (DfE) in October this year said the education sector “needs to teach students how to use emerging technologies, such as generative AI, safely and appropriately.” [1]

BCS commissioned a YouGov poll of parents in England which showed almost three quarters (74%) supported the introduction of a wider IT skills qualification to complement the current Computer Science GCSE.

Nearly all parents surveyed (96%) said learning computing and IT skills at school was important, with almost three quarters of these (73%) saying it was ‘very important’.

Despite this, 94% of girls drop computing at 14 years old, BCS told the House of Lords Education for 11-16-year-olds Committee in April.

