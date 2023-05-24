National Crime Agency
Teacher charged with additional child sexual abuse offences
A former deputy head teacher of a primary school has been charged with an additional 17 counts of child sexual abuse as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
Matthew Smith, 34, was arrested by NCA officers at his home in East Dulwich in November 2022.
He was charged with five counts, including causing the sexual exploitation and abuse of a child under 13, distributing indecent images of children (IIOC) in category A, and three counts of making IIOC in categories A-C.
Smith pleaded guilty to those charges days after his arrest and has been remanded in custody since.
Yesterday [23 May] he appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court charged with 17 counts, including encouraging the rape of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and arranging the sexual abuse of a child.
The charges relate to the suspected commissioning of the sexual abuse of children in India via the internet between 2017-2022.
Smith was living in Nepal and working at a school for the majority of this time. He moved back to the UK in July 2022 and began working at the primary school in London, where he was a deputy head teacher and head of pastoral care.
The investigation has found no evidence of offending by Smith against children based in Nepal or the UK.
Smith also faces six counts of making and distributing over 120,000 IIOC in categories A-C.
He is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 20 June 2023.
Helen Dore, Senior Officer at the National Crime Agency, said: “Child sexual abuse committed online and across borders is a substantial threat to the UK, and it’s one the NCA is committed to tackling.
“We are dedicated to pursing the most dangerous offenders and to protecting any child who may be at risk, in the UK and across the globe.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/teacher-charged-with-additional-child-sexual-abuse-offences
