Institute of Education
|Printable version
Teacher training at UCL awarded ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted
Following a recent inspection, Initial Teacher Education at IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society has been awarded ‘Outstanding’ across all four phases of education.
Credit: IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society
The inspection found IOE’s Initial Teacher Education (ITE) to be "highly ambitious", with "high-quality support for trainees” who qualify "exceptionally well prepared to both enjoy and sustain a career in teaching".
Over the course of four days, inspectors assessed IOE’s early years, primary, secondary, and further education teacher training, with a focus on the quality of education and training, as well as leadership and management.
The report praised IOE's "highly effective partnership work” with 596 schools, colleges and early years settings across London, which provide enriching classroom placements and valuable professional mentors for student teachers.
“Trainees speak highly about the quality of their placements. They particularly emphasise how well setting-, school- or college-based mentoring guides and supports them.”
“UCL’s sharp focus on inclusion” was highlighted by inspectors who commended increased emphasis on supporting pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and pupils who speak English as an additional language.
“UCL’s focus on equality and reducing educational disadvantage underpins all aspects of the programme.”
The report echoed the sentiment of student teachers who described IOE’s phase and subject leaders as experts in their field who encourage them to reflect critically and to make informed choices about their classroom practice.
“They especially value how the expertise of UCL staff enables them to understand and apply up-to date educational theories on how to promote pupils’ learning and wider development.”
Ofsted commended IOE’s “tangible focus on trainee’s well-being" at both UCL and their placement schools, pointing to the teaching of strategies to support teacher wellbeing and workload.
The ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted judgement comes as IOE maintains its place as World Number 1 for Education in the QS Subject Rankings for the 11th year.
Professor Li Wei, Director and Dean (IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society) recently said:
“I very much welcome this report which recognises and affirms the excellence of IOE’s Initial Teacher Education. We set high expectations and challenge our student teachers in a supportive environment, and I am pleased that Ofsted’s report has endorsed our approach.
“I am incredibly proud of our all our teacher education programmes and the world-class experts who develop and teach them, but I would also like to extend my thanks to the mentors at our nearly 600 partner schools, colleges and early years settings who inspire and nurture our student teachers.
“IOE champions teachers and excellent teaching. Alongside our Early Career Framework offer, which was also graded ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted last year, IOE continues to support teachers into the early years of their careers, providing the foundations for their development into the classroom and school leaders of the future.”
Dr Jasper Green, Head of Initial Teacher Education (IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society) recently said:
“IOE has been educating teachers for more than 120 years. Throughout this time, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to educating teachers to become subject and phase experts who engage critically with research and challenge inequities through their practice.
“I am delighted that this report recognises the successes of our student teachers in these important areas and shines a spotlight on the expertise and care of IOE tutors and mentors in London’s schools, colleges and early years settings who have together made these achievements possible.”
Links
- UCL IOE, Faculty of Education and Society
- IOE is world-leading for Education in QS subject rankings for 11th year
- IOE Teacher Education College
- Full Ofsted report available here.
- Professor Li Wei’s academic profile
- Dr Jasper Green’s academic profile
Media contact
Sophie Hunter
sophie.hunter[at] ucl.ac.uk
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2024/may/teacher-training-ucl-awarded-outstanding-ofsted
Latest News from
Institute of Education
IOE Master’s student awarded the Harry Hodson Prize for essay on language preservation in Gibraltar14/05/2024 12:25:00
Sophie Macdonald (Intercultural Communication MA) has been named a joint winner of the 2023 Harry Hodson Prize of The Round Table journal for her essay on Llanito, the local language variety of Gibraltar.
Celebrating the impact of Reading Recovery10/05/2024 12:25:00
Reading Recovery professionals in Europe are celebrating their work and the achievements of children who participated in the Reading Recovery programme.
Job quality impacts wellbeing more than education, income or gender30/04/2024 09:10:00
The impact of job quality on wellbeing is of a similar magnitude to that of health, outshining more traditional factors, finds a report co-authored by Professor Francis Green and Dr Sangwoo Lee.
Helping young people to recognise and challenge online conspiracy and misinformation22/04/2024 12:25:00
Professor Arthur Chapman joins the Commission on Countering Online Conspiracy in Schools launched last week by the Pears Foundation and Public First.
Young adults taking longer to find work than preceding generation19/04/2024 12:25:00
The proportion of UK graduates who found work straight out of university fell by nearly 30% between those born in the late 70s to those a decade younger, finds a new study led by a UCL researcher.
IOE is world-leading for Education in QS subject rankings for 11th year11/04/2024 14:10:00
IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society, is Number 1 place to study Education for the eleventh year running in the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject.
UCL retains top global ranking for education and architecture & built environment11/04/2024 12:05:00
UCL remains ranked in the top 10 globally in 10 subject areas in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, the world’s most consulted university ranking, including two first-place rankings.
How UCL research helped achieve the UKs’ first cyberflashing conviction26/03/2024 12:25:00
The first conviction of cyberflashing under the Online Safety Bill in England and Wales, which was directly informed by UCL research evidencing the online harms of a ‘dangerously normalised’ practice.
Research bridges evidence gap on how colleges support young people in further education22/03/2024 12:25:00
IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society and the Association of Colleges (AoC) have published an interim report exploring staff perceptions of the educational provision offered for 14-16-year-olds in further education (FE) colleges and its value for these learners.