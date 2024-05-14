Teacher training at UCL awarded ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted

Following a recent inspection, Initial Teacher Education at IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society has been awarded ‘Outstanding’ across all four phases of education.

The inspection found IOE’s Initial Teacher Education (ITE) to be "highly ambitious", with "high-quality support for trainees” who qualify "exceptionally well prepared to both enjoy and sustain a career in teaching".

Over the course of four days, inspectors assessed IOE’s early years, primary, secondary, and further education teacher training, with a focus on the quality of education and training, as well as leadership and management.

The report praised IOE's "highly effective partnership work” with 596 schools, colleges and early years settings across London, which provide enriching classroom placements and valuable professional mentors for student teachers.

“Trainees speak highly about the quality of their placements. They particularly emphasise how well setting-, school- or college-based mentoring guides and supports them.”

“UCL’s sharp focus on inclusion” was highlighted by inspectors who commended increased emphasis on supporting pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and pupils who speak English as an additional language.

“UCL’s focus on equality and reducing educational disadvantage underpins all aspects of the programme.”

The report echoed the sentiment of student teachers who described IOE’s phase and subject leaders as experts in their field who encourage them to reflect critically and to make informed choices about their classroom practice.

“They especially value how the expertise of UCL staff enables them to understand and apply up-to date educational theories on how to promote pupils’ learning and wider development.”

Ofsted commended IOE’s “tangible focus on trainee’s well-being" at both UCL and their placement schools, pointing to the teaching of strategies to support teacher wellbeing and workload.

The ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted judgement comes as IOE maintains its place as World Number 1 for Education in the QS Subject Rankings for the 11th year.

Professor Li Wei, Director and Dean (IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society) recently said:

“I very much welcome this report which recognises and affirms the excellence of IOE’s Initial Teacher Education. We set high expectations and challenge our student teachers in a supportive environment, and I am pleased that Ofsted’s report has endorsed our approach. “I am incredibly proud of our all our teacher education programmes and the world-class experts who develop and teach them, but I would also like to extend my thanks to the mentors at our nearly 600 partner schools, colleges and early years settings who inspire and nurture our student teachers. “IOE champions teachers and excellent teaching. Alongside our Early Career Framework offer, which was also graded ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted last year, IOE continues to support teachers into the early years of their careers, providing the foundations for their development into the classroom and school leaders of the future.”

Dr Jasper Green, Head of Initial Teacher Education (IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society) recently said:

“IOE has been educating teachers for more than 120 years. Throughout this time, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to educating teachers to become subject and phase experts who engage critically with research and challenge inequities through their practice. “I am delighted that this report recognises the successes of our student teachers in these important areas and shines a spotlight on the expertise and care of IOE tutors and mentors in London’s schools, colleges and early years settings who have together made these achievements possible.”

