Teachers to benefit from pay boost

Teachers in England set to receive a 4% pay award from September.

Teachers will receive a 4% pay boost from September, after the Education Secretary accepted the teachers’ pay body recommendation in full today (22 May) marking a major step toward delivering 6,500 teachers by the end of Parliament.

The independent School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB) recommended a pay award of 4% for 2025/26 academic year, building on the 5.5% pay award made last year.

Like the rest of the public sector, schools will need to play their part in getting maximum value from every pound of public money. Schools will be expected to find the first 1% of the pay award through improved productivity and smarter spending with the government providing significant additional investment of £615 million. Many schools are already making savings and driving costs down including the 400 schools who took part in the department’s new energy deal which will save them 36% on average.

The government has also taken tough but fair choices to afford the above inflation pay award - ending tax breaks for private schools, as well as programmes offering poor value for money and driving efficiency through boosting digital capability, so every pound is spent on driving high and rising standards for our children.

The pay boost builds on the work already underway to deliver on the government’s commitment as part of its Plan for Change to drive high and rising standards for every child, in every school. This includes a stronger accountability system through reforms to Ofsted inspection, new regional improvement teams to tackle poorly performing schools, and a new, rich and broad curriculum so pupils are set up for life, work and the future.

£160 million will also be provided to colleges and providers of 16-19 education. The cash will help them to address immediate priorities, including recruiting and retaining expert teachers in subject areas such as construction and manufacturing so more young people gain the skills needed to drive economic growth and deliver the workforce which businesses and public services need.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

Teachers have been overstretched and undervalued for far too long but from my first day in office, I have made it my priority to back them so that teaching is restored as the highly valued profession it should be. This pay award for schools backed by major investment alongside funding for further education is in recognition of the crucial role teachers play in breaking the link between background and success and will support schools and colleges to invest in the workforce they need, so every young person achieves and thrives. As part of our Plan for Change, we are already seeing green shoots, with two thousand more secondary school teachers training this year than last and more teachers forecasted to stay in the profession.

Through its Plan for Change the government is determined to ensure there are more expert teachers in front of classrooms, so every child and young person has access to an excellent education.

Hundreds of millions of pounds are also being invested to offer tax free financial incentives and professional development to attract and keep the best and brightest teachers across the country, alongside targeted action to improve teachers’ workload and wellbeing.

There are encouraging signs that this is working with two thousand more secondary school teachers training this year than last, a 25% increase in the number of people accepting teacher training places in STEM subjects, and more teachers forecasted to stay in the profession.

Alongside the significant investment announced today the government has been clear that it will support leaders to get best value from their funding including by offering schools a suite of productivity initiatives to help them slash the costs on things like energy, banking and recruitment so every penny is invested on delivering opportunities for young people.

Through its landmark Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, the government is also legislating so every parent can be confident of a core high quality education offer for their child - ensuring that all children learn from a cutting-edge curriculum and are taught by an excellent qualified teacher.