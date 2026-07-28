Teaching science and religion in a connected way strengthens STEM engagement

Teaching science and Religious Education (RE) in a more connected way improves students’ engagement with science and boosts interest in STEM careers, UCL researchers find.

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The findings suggest that helping young people see that science and religion can be compatible may encourage greater interest in future STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) study and careers among students regardless of religious beliefs.

The findings highlight the importance of inclusive science education. When students are given opportunities to explore how science and religion can be compatible, they may be more likely to see STEM as relevant to their own future.

Researchers from the UCL Institute of Education designed six secondary school biology lessons that presented science in a holistic, big-picture way. They also designed six RE lessons that explicitly explored the ways in which science and religion may relate.

The biology lessons asked students to consider how social and cultural factors can limit or aid scientific solutions. One lesson asked students to imagine a scenario in which a new type of bird flu was spreading among chickens. The students role-played characters (farmers, government scientists, animal welfare campaigners) to explore how scientific interventions need social and cultural buy-in in order to be effective.

Six schools participated in the study and adopted the lesson plans for their year nine and ten students (13-15 years old). 1,100 students were surveyed before and after their new lessons, in which they shared their attitudes towards science and religion and how they viewed the relationship between them.

After receiving the new lessons, positive attitudes towards science among students increased. Students who saw the subjects as compatible were more positive about science than those who believed they were in conflict. They showed higher belief in their own scientific ability, greater interest in science, stronger perceptions of the value of science, and higher aspirations to continue studying science beyond compulsory schooling.

They also reported greater understanding around the importance of science to some people and recognising how religion is valuable to others.

Lead author Professor Tamjid Mujtaba (UCL Institute of Education) yesterday said:

“Although science and religion are often portrayed as conflicting worldviews, this study shows that many secondary school students do not view them as inherently contradictory, and that adapted teaching approaches can reduce perceptions of conflict. “For some young people, reducing the perception that they must choose between science and their religious beliefs may make science feel more accessible and relevant. “We realise that some science educators will find this worrying. Our own view is not, for example, that science educators should teach creationism as a scientifically valid theory but that there is merit in allowing students to discuss it in science classrooms without being ridiculed.”

The findings build on UCL’s long-standing work to encourage healthy discussion and debate between people with differing perspectives through the Disagreeing Well programme. The most recent Disagreeing Well event explored the question: Is politics corrupting religion?

Co-author Professor Michael Reiss (UCL Institute of Education) yesterday said:

“Currently, there is not much scope in the English school curriculum for science to engage in this cross-curricular way, but our findings demonstrate that there are substantial benefits to creating space for students to discuss possible relationships between science and religion.”

Rather than treating science and religion as inherently opposed, schools may benefit from creating opportunities for students to explore how the two can coexist. This could help more young people, particularly those with religious beliefs, see science as a subject and career that is open to them.

The schools in this study volunteered themselves and were not necessarily representative of all English secondary schools. The work was supported by the Templeton World Charity Foundation.

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Sophie Hunter

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