UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
Teaching science and religion in a connected way strengthens STEM engagement
Teaching science and Religious Education (RE) in a more connected way improves students’ engagement with science and boosts interest in STEM careers, UCL researchers find.
iStock: Credit: monkeybusinessimages
The findings suggest that helping young people see that science and religion can be compatible may encourage greater interest in future STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) study and careers among students regardless of religious beliefs.
The findings highlight the importance of inclusive science education. When students are given opportunities to explore how science and religion can be compatible, they may be more likely to see STEM as relevant to their own future.
Researchers from the UCL Institute of Education designed six secondary school biology lessons that presented science in a holistic, big-picture way. They also designed six RE lessons that explicitly explored the ways in which science and religion may relate.
The biology lessons asked students to consider how social and cultural factors can limit or aid scientific solutions. One lesson asked students to imagine a scenario in which a new type of bird flu was spreading among chickens. The students role-played characters (farmers, government scientists, animal welfare campaigners) to explore how scientific interventions need social and cultural buy-in in order to be effective.
Six schools participated in the study and adopted the lesson plans for their year nine and ten students (13-15 years old). 1,100 students were surveyed before and after their new lessons, in which they shared their attitudes towards science and religion and how they viewed the relationship between them.
After receiving the new lessons, positive attitudes towards science among students increased. Students who saw the subjects as compatible were more positive about science than those who believed they were in conflict. They showed higher belief in their own scientific ability, greater interest in science, stronger perceptions of the value of science, and higher aspirations to continue studying science beyond compulsory schooling.
They also reported greater understanding around the importance of science to some people and recognising how religion is valuable to others.
Lead author Professor Tamjid Mujtaba (UCL Institute of Education) yesterday said:
“Although science and religion are often portrayed as conflicting worldviews, this study shows that many secondary school students do not view them as inherently contradictory, and that adapted teaching approaches can reduce perceptions of conflict.
“For some young people, reducing the perception that they must choose between science and their religious beliefs may make science feel more accessible and relevant.
“We realise that some science educators will find this worrying. Our own view is not, for example, that science educators should teach creationism as a scientifically valid theory but that there is merit in allowing students to discuss it in science classrooms without being ridiculed.”
The findings build on UCL’s long-standing work to encourage healthy discussion and debate between people with differing perspectives through the Disagreeing Well programme. The most recent Disagreeing Well event explored the question: Is politics corrupting religion?
Co-author Professor Michael Reiss (UCL Institute of Education) yesterday said:
“Currently, there is not much scope in the English school curriculum for science to engage in this cross-curricular way, but our findings demonstrate that there are substantial benefits to creating space for students to discuss possible relationships between science and religion.”
Rather than treating science and religion as inherently opposed, schools may benefit from creating opportunities for students to explore how the two can coexist. This could help more young people, particularly those with religious beliefs, see science as a subject and career that is open to them.
The schools in this study volunteered themselves and were not necessarily representative of all English secondary schools. The work was supported by the Templeton World Charity Foundation.
Links
- Read Bridging science and faith in the classroom: effects of cross-disciplinary science and religious education teaching on student attitudes
- Professor Tamjid Mujtaba's academic profile
- Professor Michael Reiss's academic profile
- Dr Richard Sheldrake's academic profile
- UCL Institute of Education
- Curriculum, Pedagogy and Assessment
Media Contact
Sophie Hunter
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2026/jul/teaching-science-and-religion-connected-way-strengthens-stem-engagement
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Persistent money struggles linked to faster brain ageing24/07/2026 13:25:00
Persistent financial hardship accelerates age-related cognitive decline, according to a new study led by UCL researchers.
UCL professors honoured as new British Academy Fellows20/07/2026 16:15:00
Three UCL academics have been appointed as Fellows of the British Academy, in recognition of their contribution to the humanities and social sciences.
Justice system failing to meet people’s needs as under-investment, lack of appropriate support, and10/07/2026 11:25:00
The justice system in England and Wales is failing to meet people’s needs, with cuts to legal aid forming part of a wider pattern of declining investment and support, warns a new UCL-led report.
Spotlight on... Seema Walker10/06/2026 12:25:00
This week we chat to Seema Walker, Student Services Manager in the Institute of Education (IOE).
Third of private school bursaries and scholarship funds go to high-income families27/05/2026 09:10:00
Around 30% of all private school bursaries and scholarship funds go to the wealthiest families, with pupils from poorer families receiving less grant funding than those from both high- and middle-income families, according to a new study led by UCL researchers.
New UCL-led research centres to inform Department for Education policymaking26/05/2026 10:15:00
The Department for Education (DfE) has awarded £6 million to establish two new research centres, both led by academics from the UCL Institute of Education.
Mental health difficulties among young adults have doubled in past decade22/05/2026 12:20:00
More than a fifth (22%) of generation Z in England report having a longstanding mental health condition in their early 20s, double the rate of millennials (10%) at a similar age ten years earlier, finds a new UCL study.
UCL200 book celebration brings Student London to life11/05/2026 12:20:00
UCL marked the publication of Student London: A New History of Higher Education in the Capital with a vibrant celebration, honouring a new book that places the student experience at the heart of London’s history.
Young children motivated to learn language30/04/2026 16:15:00
Primary‑aged children across England want more time for language learning in schools, finds a new British Council survey for the National Consortium for Languages Education (NCLE) – a Department for Education‑funded, research‑informed programme led by UCL Institute of Education.