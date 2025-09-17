Welsh Government
Team UK triumphs at EuroSkills competition as Welsh talent shines
Team UK have delivered an impressive performance at the EuroSkills competition in Denmark, with Wales playing a key role winning a third of the medals secured.
Team UK walked away with a bronze medal and five medallions of excellence. Wales received two medallions of excellence. Whilst not podium finishes, these awards are a recognition of skill, placing the individuals among the very best on the international stage.
For this year’s EuroSkills, taking place in Herning, Denmark, the UK sent a team of 19 competitors across 17 different skills disciplines.
The biennial competition brings together nearly 600 competitors from more than 30 countries to test their skills in disciplines vital to the economy.
Those selected by Team UK from colleges and training providers across the nations are then further trained for months by WorldSkillsUK, in partnership with the world’s lifelong learning company, Pearson.
Of those 19, 7 are from Wales, meaning Welsh participants make up approximately 37% of Team UK.
Tomas Ankers, from Wrexham, won a medallion of excellence for CNC Milling (high precision, automated milling).
Following his win, Tomas, who trains at Coleg Cambria and works for Electroimpact yesterday said:
I was shocked when the results were read out.... My family were all watching the medal ceremony from home, cheering me on. There’s a lot of work to be done before I can hopefully secure the place in the team for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 - but what drives me is winning, it’s what motivates me and gets me up every day.
Fellow Welsh winner Yuliia Batrak, from Colwyn Bay, won a medallion for Restaurant Services.
Yuliia trains at Grwp Llandrillo Menai and works at St George's Hotel and yesterday said:
I came from the Ukraine three years ago and fell in love with the United Kingdom - and restaurant services. WorldSkills UK has given me this amazing opportunity to learn so much and compete on the European stage. Grwp Llandrillo Menai provided all the equipment for the training and helped me so much.
Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, yesterday said:
A huge congratulations to the whole of Team UK, but especially to the seven talented young people who carried with them hopes of Welsh success. I am sure I am joined by others when I say we are so proud of you, your skills and your efforts this year.
These results prove Wales has an incredible array of skills talent and that our young people are ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow's economy. Llongyfarchiadau eto!
Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK yesterday said:
Congratulations to Yuliia and Tomas on achieving a Medallion for Excellence at EuroSkills Herning 2025. We are incredibly proud of them and the whole of Team UK, who have shown commitment, determination and resilience over three days of intense competition. We selected a young, driven team that show huge potential to develop into world-class skilled professionals, to compete against more experienced competitors from across Europe. This has allowed the team to accelerate their development through the unique opportunity of competition at the highest level, in preparation for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.
Team UK will now rejoin the WorldSkills UK training squad and continue honing their expertise, with the aim of being selected to represent the UK at WorldSkills China in 2026.
Known as the ‘skills Olympics’, next September’s event is considered the ultimate test of a nation’s ability to meet future skill needs.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/team-uk-triumphs-euroskills-competition-welsh-talent-shines
Pulling out all the stops - £3 million fund breathes new life into Welsh museums, libraries and archives16/09/2025 09:05:00
