Welsh Government
|Printable version
Team Wales to carry Cymru Wales brand onto the podium at Glasgow 2026
The Welsh Government’s ‘Cymru Wales’ brand has partnered with Team Wales for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, marking the first time the brand will feature across athletes' kits as they compete on the world stage this summer.
The partnership will see the Cymru Wales logo appear on the sleeve of podium wear throughout the Games, alongside a wider programme of joint activities designed to showcase Wales to a global audience.
As part of the collaboration, Cymru Wales branding will also feature prominently at Team Wales House in central Glasgow, where a programme of events will bring Wales' values, culture and identity to life for visiting dignitaries, media, business leaders and guests throughout the Games period.
There’ll also be a host of creative content created including an athlete storytelling series and a film exploring the personal journeys of Team Wales athletes. These will be used in the lead up to and throughout the Games to engage audiences both in Wales and internationally.
Minister for Sport, Jack Sargeant, said:
The Commonwealth Games embody many of the values we hold dear in Wales - fairness, inclusion and excellence. It’s great to announce we are sponsoring the Team Wales kit for the very first time. The ‘Cymru Wales’ logo will proudly appear on the sleeve of our athletes' kits as they no doubt take to the podium in Glasgow for their medals.
Sport in Wales is about more than winning medals. It's about creating opportunities, shaping identity and nurturing national pride. The Welsh Government is dedicated to promoting sport at all levels, and our partnership with Team Wales demonstrates our resolve to help Welsh athletes excel on the world stage, knowing that an entire nation stands behind them.
Team Wales CEO, Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, said:
We are extremely proud to announce our partnership with the Welsh Government in the lead-up to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for Team Wales, and we are particularly delighted that, for the first time, Cymru Wales will be prominently displayed on our Team Wales leisure wear.
This visibility reflects not only our national pride, but also the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to supporting athletes both on and off the field of play. The support we have received from the Welsh Government has been outstanding.
We are very much looking forward to working closely with Welsh Government and all our partners throughout the Games at Team Wales House, to ensure that our athletes, staff, and supporters have the best possible environment in which to perform and celebrate Welsh sport on the international stage.
The announcement comes as athletes across Wales are currently being considered for Team Wales selection ahead of the final team reveal in June.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/team-wales-carry-cymru-wales-brand-podium-glasgow-2026
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Freeze on TfW rail fares for the next year02/03/2026 14:05:00
The cost of travelling on TfW trains will be frozen for the next year, as of 1 March.
Ten years of investment strengthen community spaces across Wales02/03/2026 11:25:00
For the past decade, the Welsh Government has invested in the buildings and shared spaces that communities use every day.
£30.9 million boost for towns across Wales02/03/2026 09:10:00
The Welsh Government is providing an additional £30.9 million to local authorities to deliver regeneration projects that will transform town centres across Wales.
Record £85m flood investment announced as Deputy First Minister visits Cardiff coastal defence scheme27/02/2026 16:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced a record-breaking £85m investment in flood and coastal erosion risk management for this year - the highest annual allocation ever delivered in Wales.
Welsh legend Max Boyce and record-breaking footballer Jess Fishlock honoured at St David Awards27/02/2026 15:15:15
Welsh star Max Boyce MBE and Wales' most capped footballer Jess Fishlock MBE have been celebrated at this year's St David Awards.
Benefits of modern nuclear generation to be maximised in Wales27/02/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government will ensure Wales is primed to maximise every opportunity from modern nuclear generation at Wylfa in North Wales.
10,000 free tickets to Wales’ top historic sites almost a sell-out27/02/2026 10:20:00
The free tickets are on offer to some of the most iconic places across the country for this St David's Day, but only a few hundred are still available.
Capital city’s first women's health hub opens27/02/2026 09:20:00
A specialist clinic providing tailored perimenopause and menopause support for women is being opened in Cardiff.
Mental health training extended to rugby clubs in Wales26/02/2026 17:10:00
Mental health awareness training is being rolled out to rugby clubs across Wales as concerns grow about the rising number of men struggling in silence.
New Deeside Station to bring cross-border boost26/02/2026 15:30:00
The new Deeside Parkway station will strengthen links between North East Wales, Deeside Industrial estate and Liverpool, improving access to one of the largest employment sites in Europe and help reduce congestion on main roads in the area.