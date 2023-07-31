techUK
Tech and Net Zero Conference: First Speakers Announced
techUK announces the first tranche of speakers for the October 5 Tech and Net Zero conference.
techUK are pleased to be formally announcing the second annual Tech and Net Zero Conference, taking place on the 5th of October. This year’s conference will be focused on operationalising Net Zero for tech firms, as well as looking forward to COP28, specifically the sectors’ role in decarbonising the wider economy. Last year’s event, consisting of expert panels, informed speeches from tech sector experts, and an excellent location for industry networking was a standard which we are hoping to surpass this year.
The techUK team are happy to announce the first tranche of speakers.
- Mattie Yeta (CGI)
- Susanne Baker (ERM)
- Abby Chicken (Openreach)
- Chris Prichett (Shoosmiths)
- Sarah Mackintosh (CleantechUK)
- Peter Campbell (Kainos)
- George Baldwin (Marsh)
- Natalie Forrestill (Atkins)
We will be updating the speaker list regularly in the lead up to the conference so keep an eye out fo further announcements. We do have speaking slots available upon request. So if you believe your company could offer some insight into the topics being discussed on the day, please get in touch with Craig.Melson@techUK.org.
Click here for the full press release
