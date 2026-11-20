£3.62 million Government boost to accelerate legal tech adoption

CodeBase to back British start-ups and drive the next wave of innovation

Part of Government plan to champion UK legal sector ahead of legal summit

Announced yesterday (Thursday 19 November), the multi-million-pound Government investment will support the next phase of legal technology, helping turn British innovation into growing businesses, more jobs and new opportunities across legal services.

Bringing together leaders from technology, business and law, the investment fund will help innovative lawtech firms develop, grow and bring cutting-edge technology to market, while accelerating growth in every part of the UK.

Technology innovator CodeBase has been selected to deliver the programme, using its expertise to support British start-ups and help the next generation of lawtech businesses succeed

Minister for Courts and Legal Services Sarah Sackman KC MP said:

Britain’s legal sector is a global success story, and by backing innovation and ambitious businesses we can make it an even greater engine for economic growth. This investment will help lawtech firms grow and encourage new technology across legal services, ensuring Britain remains at the forefront of legal innovation.

This programme will also support smaller law firms to embrace new technology while encouraging the lawtech sector to develop the innovative services that make legal services more affordable and accessible, helping more people get the legal support they need.

Britain’s legal sector contributes more than £40 billion a year to the economy, with new technology helping drive innovation, grow British businesses and strengthen the sector’s global position.

Jon Hope, CodeBase CEO said:

We’re delighted to be leading the next phase of LawtechUK. Our AI Now vision is about moving AI from curiosity to everyday practice across the UK’s legal sector. We want lawtech founders in every part of the UK to have a clear route to customers and capital.

It comes as the Government steps up efforts to champion English law and UK legal services on the international stage, with the Global Business and Law Summit taking place in London in December 2026.

Building on the work of the English Law Promotion Panel, the Summit will bring together global business and legal leaders to ensure English law remains the foundation for international standards, helping boost inward investment and economic growth.

The Government is also backing the next generation of legal technology through AI Growth Labs, giving firms secure testing environments to develop and refine cutting-edge AI products before taking them to market. Findings from the initiative are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.