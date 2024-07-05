techUK
|Printable version
Tech Climbers Yorkshire 2024 Entries Report
Report from Tech Climbers Yorkshire
Tech Climbers is a regional list that showcases the top-performing, product-led technology businesses in growth regions across the UK. Published with BusinessCloud and TechBlast, our mission is to shine a light on scaling tech businesses across the UK.
Through our list and our events programme, we offer a platform for startups and scaleups to raise their profile, while putting them in front of the right people who can support their growth journey.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/tech-climbers-yorkshire-2024-entries-report.html
Latest News from
techUK
Innovation Navigator: Accelerating AI, data and advanced computing projects05/07/2024 15:10:00
Report from GM Business Growth Hub
Getting the Public Sector Future-Ready - Guest blog by Oliver Hester at FDM04/07/2024 14:05:00
Read FDM's blog on the digital skills gap and its impact on reducing organizational efficiency.
techUK co-signs a letter urging the next government to modernise the UK’s data protection framework03/07/2024 11:15:00
techUK, along with several other leading business groups, industry leaders, and experts, has co-signed a letter urging the next Government to modernise the UK’s data protection framework through a set of reforms that foster innovation for economic and societal growth, while maintaining high data protection standards.
How the next Government can help the UK tech sector thrive internationally02/07/2024 11:05:00
techUK is delighted to see that each of the key manifestos highlighted the importance of international trade in boosting the UK economy, improving productivity, creating jobs, and augmenting commercial and diplomatic relationships around the world.
UK Data Centres Digital Economy Report 202428/06/2024 10:10:00
techUK is seeking to commission the research and a report into the contribution data centres play to the UK’s economy 2024.
Crops to Code: The role of data in fostering sustainable agricultural trade and responsible supply chains | Report with WWF27/06/2024 10:20:00
Access our report on the impact of data in driving sustainable agricultural trade and responsible supply chains.
EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) - EUDCA Knowledge Hub26/06/2024 16:10:00
The Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) introduces a reporting obligation for data centre operators in the EU. The reporting scheme may be the first step towards the introduction of further measures to improve the sustainable development of the data centre industry, such as minimum performance standards or a labelling scheme.
Want to join techUK’s AI and Data Analytics Leadership Committee? Nominations are now open!26/06/2024 15:10:00
Submit your nomination to join techUK's AI and Data Analytics Committee!